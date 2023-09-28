Samahara Lobatón appeared on the program Magaly Medinathis Wednesday, September 27, after a few days ago he revealed what his relationship with Jefferson Farfan, when the footballer still lived in the same house with Melissa Klug. Likewise, he talked about how the couple’s subsequent breakup affected her. The 21-year-old influencer told if her statements within the reality show ‘Magaly’s house’ They bothered the popular ‘Blanca de Chucuito’.

What did Samahara Lobatón say about Jefferson Farfán?

Melissa Klug’s daughter and Abel Lobaton made personal revelations in one of the episodes of ‘Magaly’s house’. Samahara told how she lived through the time when her mother, her sisters, and her still lived with Jefferson Farfán. Likewise, she related that when they found out that ‘Foquita’ had something with Yahaira Plasencia It affected them emotionally.

“He played fu-man-choo with us, he played hide-and-seek. For my sister, he was like a father, we adored him. I later sat down to talk to him and he told me that he had done that (with Yahaira), because they were both ‘chibolos’ (…). We missed school for about six months, it was very difficult for everyone.“he said on that occasion.

Was Melissa Klug upset by Samahara Lobatón’s revelations?

After telling some details of his life, among them, about the time when Farfán was still living with Melissa KlugSamahara Lobatón was sitting face to face with Magaly Medina to delve deeper into the topic. In this way, Youna’s ex-partner revealed whether her mother was upset by the revelations she made in the ‘Urraca’ reality show.

“Anyway (he got upset) and because of everything I talked about in ‘La casa de Magaly’, because when I left, I turned back (he talked too much). It’s just that there are many hours with the microphone. We have even spoken freely and there are things that, thank goodness, have not come out.“said the content creator on social networks.