Quito.- Paranormal events that occurred in a school in Quito, Ecuador, caught the attention of Internet users, since the creator of the content shared videos showing moments creepy during the early morningto some mysterious children playing and the shadow man.

It is normal to hear that paranormal events take place in schools, but they are rarely recorded. This time, the @javierquelal account shared a series of videos on TikTok that he recorded at 3:00 am on a school in Quito Ecuador.

During the first video, he explained that he found it strange that at dawn they were alone children at that timesince that was not common, since the educational establishment it remained closed.

15 minutes later, Javier continued recording since it seemed creepy to him to be a witness of the supposed case of the shadow Manwhich, supposedly, is a soul disturbed by his death.

In the second clip, of the shadow man, he captured that someone was in the middle of the school esplanade, while only the lamps were on to prevent someone from entering the educational facility at inappropriate hours.

For which reason he kept looking at the man who was standing, to make sure who it was, but, supposedly the person does not move, but his shadow does, he chose to believe that it was a paranormal event.

When viewing the videos that were made at the school in Quito, Ecuador, Internet users were present and pointed out, “I had one of those literally next to me while I was sleeping, it had little red dots where the eyes are supposed to be and he was just looking at me.