The 53rd meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, which is held in the Swiss city that bears the same name, will take place from January 17 to 20, and the meeting’s agenda is expected to be marked by issues of global repercussion such as war in Ukraine, the consequences of the pandemic and its development in some countries, the global crisis and climate change, among others.

A succession of events will dominate the debate at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland: almost three years of pandemic, the subsequent slowdown of the world economy, the worsening of the crisis with the Russian invasion of Ukraine and all that this represents in the markets, mainly oil, will be on the table. Likewise, issues such as the increase in inflation and the economic measures taken by each government.

Its prestige precedes it, the Forum is attended by Heads of State and Government, businessmen from all over the world and leaders from various sectors, in order to discuss the economic challenges and new market trends that the near future will bring.

Exchanges with leading experts in other areas of science such as medicine are also part of the agenda, under the motto that the economy cuts across all aspects of society.

The forum is attended by heads of state and government to discuss the problems plaguing the planet, immersed in the world of figures and concrete data. © Reuters – Narnd Wiegman

How to make vaccines cheaper for poor nations or how to avoid further aggravation of food and fuel prices, along with other geopolitical issues will be some of the hypotheses that will be addressed at the meeting, in an uncertain context in regarding international security and stability.

“Cooperation in a fragmented world”: Davos 2023.

In this 53rd edition of the Forum, the theme of “cooperation in a fragmented world” was chosen as the title of the conference.

According to its executive president and founder, Klaus Schwab, the meeting will take place “in order to resolve the root causes of the loss of confidence, we need to strengthen cooperation between governments and the private sector, creating the conditions for a strong and lasting recovery.” .

Schwab also pointed out how “a lot is at stake in the global economy”, taking into account the changes that occurred after the war in the supply chain, sanctions, the formation of economic blocs influenced by political position, etc. It was learned that one of the discussions will focus on prosperity and the reinvention of investments and growth, which will be addressed by public and private organizations.

Record attendance of heads of state and government

The event will have more than 300 confirmed attendees, including government delegations and the organizations that are expected to attend, as well as fifty Heads of State or Government who will be present, of whom at least 30 will be European.

Although the leaders of the three main world powers, the United States, Russia and China will not be present, a representation from Washington and Beijing will arrive.

The presidents of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, and Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, will attend from the American continent. Other nations will send ministerial representation, such as Brazil, which is at a critical internal moment, but has confirmed three heads of portfolio. For its part, Peru, another country with a delicate situation within its borders, delegated representation to the Foreign Minister at the event.

Others present will be the President of the Spanish Government, Pedro Sánchez; South African President Cyril Ramaphosa; the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen; German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenski is also expected to address those present by videoconference.

More than a hundred demonstrators gathered in a Davos square chanting slogans in favor of the climate. “Change your diet for the weather, eat the rich,” they shouted. © Reuters – Arnd Wiegmann

Criticism of the event

Within hours of the start of the World Economic Forum in Davos, criticism is not long in coming. The environmental group Greenpeace denounced that the large movement of private planes generated by the meeting is equivalent to the pollution produced by at least 350,000 cars.

Greenpeace argued its data on the basis of the past meeting. Environmentalists claimed that 38% of the jets used flew less than 500 kilometers. The NGO basically pointed to France, Italy and Germany to create more air circulation around the economic event.

For their part, more than a hundred demonstrators gathered in a Davos square chanting slogans in favor of the environment. “Change your diet for the weather, eat the rich,” they shouted.

With Reuters and EFE