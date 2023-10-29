One more time, Giuliana Rengifo He referred to Alfredo Zambrano, Magaly Medina’s current husband, in a recent interview. Although previously the cumbia singer gave revealing details of her brief romance with the notary, now the interpreter confessed if she was in love with the spouse of the popular ‘Urraca’. It should be noted that the response of the Peruvian artist has surprised more than one. In this note, she knows what the former Agua Bella vocalist said.

Why did Alfredo Zambrano decide not to make his romance with Giuliana Rengifo official?

Giuliana Rengifo revealed that she did not “get into a relationship” when she met Alfredo Zambrano. “I notarized that he was really alone. I met the people at his house, I made sure there was nothing about her (Magaly Medina) because if he was lying to me, I would leave,” said the singer in an interview for ‘Café con la Chevez’, del Trome.

After that, the cumbia singer pointed out why Alfredo Zambrano did not make his relationship with her official. “(Magaly Medina) could retaliate against me and I said: ‘Normal, I’m in no hurry to introduce anyone, especially you,'” he said. Rengifowho decided to end her romance with the notary from the United States.

Giuliana Rengifo said that she went to Alfredo Zambrano’s house and found that there were no things belonging to Magaly Medina. Photo: LR composition/América TV/Instagram/Magaly Medina See also Katherine Tapia, wife of notary Paul Pineda, after ampay with Giuliana: "My marriage is over"

Did Giuliana Rengifo fall in love with Alfredo Zambrano?

Giuliana Rengifo She was invited to the latest episode of the podcast ‘On the Cover’, by Tilsa Lozano, in which she confessed that she was never in love with the notary. Alfredo Zambrano.

“You can’t fall in love with someone you’ve known for a month or a month and a half. There is no way”pointed out the cumbia singer. Given this, Tilsa Lozano asked him if he believes that Magaly Medina’s husband had strong feelings towards her. “Actually, what had to happen happened. If he was in love or liked me a long time ago, or wanted to meet me a long time ago… it’s already over,” she added.