If we pay attention to what an informant said, it is possible that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 have the loot system adapted CoD: Warzone.

The person sharing this information is @BobNetworkUk, someone who has been posting details ahead of time about everything related to this Activision video game series for a long time. Another fact he revealed is that Wildcards will be added to Loadouts in WarzoneBut that’s not the only thing he announced.

This person also revealed in June 2024 that Verdansk, the original map of Call of Duty: Warzonewill be delayed until 2025. This was confirmed by a well-known media outlet but there has yet to be an official announcement from Activision.

Rumors about the franchise are a daily occurrence, and some say the publisher and developer are trying to appeal to gamers’ nostalgia. But how?

Fountain: Activision.

In addition to what was revealed about Call of Duty: Warzone and CoD: Black Ops 6 There is information circulating that the next main installment of the series, due out in 2025 and codenamed Saturn, will include maps of CoD: Black Ops 2.

But this report is not entirely clear, and according to some it could be a similar situation with the maps of CoD: Modern Warfare 3 and those of CoD: Modern Warfare 2In this last case we are referring to the 2009 game.

New rumors about potential features for Warzone when Black Ops 6 integrates with it: — Backpack from Warzone 2-era will be removed, and game will go back to OG Warzone system — Wildcards will be added to Loadouts in Warzone (via @BobNetworkUK) pic.twitter.com/49BMA9INsW — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 6, 2024

@BobNetworkUk revealed at the beginning of last June that CoD: Black Ops 6 will include the Call of Duty Theater Mode, which was present in other installments of the series. It remains to be seen if anything is confirmed regarding this CoD: Warzone.

Fountain: Activision.

That must be before departure. CoD: Black Ops 6which will be on sale on October 25, 2024 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC. There are still a few months to go.

Apart from Call of Duty: Warzone and CoD: Black Ops 6 We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.