The first day of the Clausura 2024 tournament has ended and it has already given us the first emotions, but the tournament is just beginning and the best is yet to come, the competition is taking shape and with teams still not closing ranks, there are many interesting matches coming up in the first dates.
In this way, we share with you our predictions for the matches of Matchday 2 where we will have several games that generate a lot of expectation.
A low-profile match, but one that can be attractive if both go all out for the win, because even though there are no figures in their squads, there are players who can put on a good show.
Prediction: Puebla 1-1 Necaxa.
Both semi-finalist clubs in the last tournament, without making much noise, got into the best four teams in the competition and for this new year they want to get back into the Liguilla.
Prediction: Atlético de San Luis 1-1 Pumas UNAM.
La Maquina disappointed in their presentation from the “Blue Stadium” on their return to what was their home for many years, so they hope to be able to add three on the second date in Ciudad Juárez against one of the weakest teams in the league.
Prediction: FC Juárez 0-1 Cruz Azul.
The Red Devils will receive at home one of the worst teams in the championship, the scarlet team was reinforced; while the 'Pearl of the Pacific' team has one of the weakest squads in the league.
Prediction: Toluca 2-0 Mazatlán.
The current champion has just made its debut in the visiting tournament and with an alternative team and they still got the three points, so at home and with starters it should be a test without much danger against one of the least strong teams in the championship.
Prediction: América 3-0 Querétaro.
The red and black clubs will face each other in Jalisco, where the Guadalajara team will seek to keep the three points against a team that has not shown a good level for months and that has just lost against an alternative team from America at home.
Prediction: Atlas 2-1 Tijuana.
This is always an interesting duel, in recent years we have had two finals between them and each confrontation gives something to talk about, in this case the Sacred Flock will look for their first three points away from the command of their new coach Fernando Gago.
Prediction: Tigres 1-1 Chivas.
Whenever these teams face each other it is usually an interesting match, they are clubs that always have good squads and from the Comarca Lagunera, the Pandilla will seek to take the three points.
Prediction: Santos 1-3 Monterrey.
