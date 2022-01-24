Without Green and Thompson and with Curry in the shade, Golden State folds Utah anyway. Hawks shine in Charlotte. The Serbian pivot leads Denver. Phila enjoys a super Embiid

Davide Piasentini & commat; david_piase



Golden State beats Utah in a sprint despite the absences and the bad night shooting by Steph Curry, who finished his race with just 13 points and 1/13 from three. The Brooklyn Nets fall in Minneapolis under the blows of the Edwards-Russell-Towns trio. Significant victories, however, for Danilo Gallinari’s Hawks in Charlotte and for the Sixers in San Antonio: 30 points for Trae Young, 38 for Joel Embiid. Finally, Denver’s home win over Detroit: Nikola Jokic’s 34 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

Golden State Warriors- Utah Jazz 94-92

With Draymond Green and Klay Thompson unavailable, despite a 13-point Steph Curry with 5/20 shooting and 1/13 three-pointer, Golden State (34-13) still manages to bring home a very precious win against Utah (30-17 ), who played without the injured Donovan Mitchell. He did it with his supporting cast, his defense and even with a bit of luck. With the game at 94-92, in fact, the Jazz had the opportunity both to win it with a triple from Bogdanovic (21 points) and to force extra time with the subsequent tap-in tried by O'Neale. However, both attempts failed to find the bottom of the retina, so the Warriors were able to celebrate their 21st home win of the season. The Dubs relied above all on the creative vein of Jordan Poole (20 points), always ready to take a step forward when necessary, and on the efficiency of Damion Lee (12 points, 4/6 of three) coming off the bench. Excellent performance, and this is nothing new, also by Kevon Looney (10 points and 6 rebounds), decisive with the offensive rebound and the following basket with a foul immediately that earned the Warriors 94-89 at 1 "48 from the siren.

Golden State: Poole 20 (7/13, 4/9 of three, 2/2 tl), Wiggins 14, Curry / Porter Jr. 13. Rebounds: Porter Jr. 8. Assists: Curry 6.

Utah: Bogdanovic 21 (7/17, 1/7 of three, 6/7 tl), Gay 16, Gobert 12. Rebounds: Gobert 18. Assists: Ingles 5.

Minnesota Timberwolves- Brooklyn Nets 136-125

Defenses on vacation and incessant rain of baskets. Hard to beat Minnesota (23-23) when played like this, especially at the Target Center. The Timberwolves overtook the Nets at home (29-17) dragged by their offensive trident. Above all Anthony Edwards, who came out shortly before the final siren for a knee contusion, with 25 points and, to follow, D’Angelo Russell (23 points and 10 assists) and Karl-Anthony Towns, who shot badly all evening (7/18 from the field and 2/7 from three) but managed to close in crescendo, scoring 15 of his 23 points in the 4th period. Brooklyn very disappointing in defense and in general not very consistent on the court, despite the thirty mark of an inspired Kyrie Irving. James Harden’s performance was not at all exciting, in double double with 13 points and 13 assists but with 6 turnovers and a 4/13 shooting.

Minnesota: Edwards 25 (8/17, 4/8 of three, 5/6 tl), Towns 23, Russell 23. Rebounds: Vanderbilt 9. Assists: Russell 10.

Brooklyn: Irving 30 (11/20, 3/8 of three, 5/5 tl), Mills 21, Edwards 15. Rebounds: Sharpe 9. Assists: Harden 13.

Charlotte Hornets- Atlanta Hawks 91-113

Charlotte (26-21) pulls badly throughout the game and Atlanta (21-25) comfortably wins at the Spectrum Center with a 30-point Trae Young and 8 triple scored. The Hornets came from 7 victories in the last 8 but in this race they have never managed to enter: 34/87 from the field (39.1%) and, above all, 4/36 from three (11.1%). LaMelo Ball shot 0/8 from the arc, Kelly Oubre 1/9, Terry Rozier 0/6 and Miles Bridges 0/4. They hardly ever wore it. The Hawks have filed the practice smoothly, lying on the +27 of the 4th period. Good match for DeAndre Hunter with 20 points and 3 steals, as well as Danilo Gallinari’s with 10 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 block and +13 plus / minus in 22 ‘.

Charlotte: Ball 19 (6/17, 0/8 of three, 7/7 tl), Bridges 19, Oubre Jr./Washington 12. Rebounds: Plumlee 11. Assists: Rozier 7.

Atlanta: Young 30 (9/20, 8/15 from three, 4/5 tl), Hunter 20, Huerter 11, GALLINARI 10 (4/12, 2/6 from three). Rebounds: Capela 8. Assist: Collins 5.

San Antonio Spurs- Philadelphia 76ers 109-115

Always Joel Embiid, always very strongly Joel Embiid. The Cameroonian center to the umpteenth fabulous performance, decisive and dominant as only a MVP is able to do. Philadelphia (27-19) wins in San Antonio (17-30), despite some thrills in the final with the Spurs arriving at -2 at 33.2 " from the siren. For Embiid another monster race of 38 points, 12 rebounds and 6 assists in 32 '. Philly was carried away by him beyond any difficulty, especially in the 4th period. It was Embiid himself, who reached the 14th race in a row over 25 points, who sealed his success with a couple of free throws in the final. Despite the important absences, 4th victory in the last 6 for the Sixers.

San Antonio: Poeltl 25 (11/16, 3/4 tl), Murray 19, Johnson 17. Rebounds: Embiid 12. Assist: Embiid 6.

Philadelphia: Embiid 38 (16/32, 1/3 of three, 5/6 tl), Harris 18, Maxey 18. Rebounds: Poeltl 10. Assists: Murray 12.

Denver Nuggets- Detroit Pistons 117-111

Denver (24-21) wins in Detroit perhaps risking more than he should but finding Nikola Jokic free to cross the finish line shortly. The reigning MVP has done, as usual, divine things on the court and is why the Nuggets have a chance to win in every game. His 34 points, 9 rebounds and 8 assists weigh heavily. Even more, however, weighs the 4/4 to the free in the last 40 ” which allowed Denver to overcome unscathed the comeback of the Pistons (11-35), who arrived at the last corner on 109 even after being under 16 at the end of the 3rd quarter. Detroit scored four players with 18 points, including Cade Cunningham who also added 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 6 turnovers. In the Nuggets home, DeMarcus Cousins ​​made his debut: 2 points (1/7 shooting), 6 rebounds and 1 assist in 12 ‘.

Denver: Jokic 34 (12/19, 1/6 of three, 9/10 tl), Barton 14, Gordon 13. Rebounds: Jokic 9. Assist: Jokic 8.

Detroit: Cunningham 18 (7/15, 1/5 of three, 3/3 tl), Stewart / Joseph / Lyles 18. Rebounds: Bey 7. Assists: Cunningham 8.