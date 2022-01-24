Through a statement from the mayor of Andria, the news arrives of the death of Renato Cecchetto, historical Italian voice of Shrek, who left us at the age of 70 on the night of Sunday 23 January. The press release was posted directly by Omar Barbierato, mayor of Andria, a city to which the voice actor himself was very attached.

The actor and voice actor, a native of Baricetta, had lived in the town until the age of 20, to then continue his studies as a voice actor and actor in Rome, at the national drama academy “Silvio d’Amico”. In addition to being a voice actor, Cecchetto has also worked as an actor in more than 80 films, collaborating with many directors.

His work also brings him closer to television, interpreting the judge Bordonaro in the first two editions of The octopus, and then became very famous with the role of Shrek in the eponymous film Dreamworks. He was also the equivalent of American actor John Ratzenberger, lending his voice for Disney / Pixar characters, such as Hamm in Toy Story.

He was also dubbing director and radio speaker, in addition to being the new voice of Cleveland Brown in the eleventh series de Family Guy, replacing Luciano Marchitiello who had retired from the business. During his career he has also played roles in the theater, which have made him even more known to the general public.

The mayor of Andria himself remembers this in a statement released recently: