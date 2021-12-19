They lose all the big ones, in the night. But now the absences, especially for athletes included in the Covid protocol, are countless

Riccardo Pratesi & commat; rprat75



All the greats lose on NBA night. Absences make a difference in the falls in Golden State, Brooklyn and Milwaukee. Surprise defeats also for Utah and Los Angeles Clippers, defeated in the sprint by the triples of Caldwell-Pope and Gilgeous-Alexander.

TORONTO RAPTORS-GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 119-100

The Warriors (24-6) arrive in Canada without five precious pieces: Curry, Green, the Canadian Wiggins, Iguodala and Porter in fact skip the trip across the border, resting and avoiding the risk of a quarantine to return, in case of positivity to the Covid. The Raptors (14-15) take advantage of this to earn a victory that is not difficult, but of prestige. They find Anunoby after 13 absent matches, they shoot with 50% from the field (45/90), the first seasonal opponent of the Dubs to do so, Van Vleet scores 27 points. The hosts had lost Siakam (and Banton) included in the Covid protocol an hour before the match, which was attended by less than 8,000 spectators due to the anti-pandemic restrictions on the public decided by local authorities.

Toronto: Van Vleet 27 (3/7, 6/10, 3/3 tl), Barnes 21, Achiuwa 17. Rebounds: Boucher / Barnes 8. Assist: Van Vleet 12.

Golden State: Kuminga 26 (5/9, 4/6, 4/6 tl), Lee 14, Payton 13. Rebounds: Toscano Anderson 10. Assist: Chiozza 7.

BROOKLYN NETS-ORLANDO MAGIC 93-100

This time the miracle fails to the Nets, without more than half a team. Without 10 players included in the Covid protocol, Durant and Kyrie Irving, just recalled in the ranks, the last illustrious defections, in addition to Harden, Nash’s men lose at the Barclays Center. Against the Magic, who were also returning from 7 consecutive losses. It looks like a race from 10 years ago, with Robin Lopez and Patty Mills top scorers, veterans of a thousand battles. The Nets (21-9) have three freshmen in the quintet, Duke, Thomas and Edwards, with last-minute signings, Ennis and Harrison, reinforcing off the bench. Too little. Orlando (6-25) even without 5 absences for Covid protocol, with Wagner, the freshman prevails, who invents himself as a second-hand director in the absence of Anthony.

Brooklyn: Mills 23 (8/10, 2/14, 1/1 tl), Duke 18, Griffin 17. Rebounds: Duke 14. Assist: Griffin 6.

Orlando: Lopez 20 (10/22), Harris 17, Okeke 15. Rebounds: Wagner 11. Assist: Wagner 6.

BOSTON CELTICS-NEW YORK KNICKS 114-107

Challenge between teams decimated by pandemic absences. Six players on each side in the Covid protocol: for Boston Horford, Williams, Parker, Thomas, Hernangomez and Houser, for the Knicks Barrett, Quickley, Toppin, Grimes, Knox and McBride. The last word has the Celtics who return to 50% wins, 15-15 records, on the waterline. Thanks to an unexpected hero: Richardson, who scores 27 points, the highest of the season, as an offensive reinforcement compared to the usual production of Tatum and Brown. The Knicks (13-17), disappointing so far, try the revenge of the ex, with Fournier who scores 32 points and Kemba Walker who returns after 10 games as a starting playmaker and responds to Thibs scoring 29 points. Not enough, despite the 41 team scored in the third quarter, the absence of Rose (right ankle) makes itself felt in the final.

Boston: Richardson 27 (4/7, 5/7, 4/5 tl), Tatum 25, Brown 23. Rebounds: Tatum 9. Assists: Brown / Smart 5.

New York: Fournier 32 (9/14, 4/10, 2/2 tl), Walker 29, Randle 20. Rebounds: Randle 9. Assists: Randle 7.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS-CLEVELAND CAVALIERS 90-119

Sixth consecutive victory for Cleveland (19-12), who wins in Wisconsin against the reigning champions led by Garland and Osman. But the Bucks presented themselves with a G League version: first of all, there were 4 players missing from the Covid protocol: in addition to Giannis Antetokounmpo, Portis, DiVincenzo and Matthews were also absent, but the first 8 players were absolutely absent. Middleton is bruised, Holiday and Allen have been taken to rest, Lopez is in a long hospital stay. There was no match: Cavs monologue, despite Mobley’s absence, ended up in the Covid protocol, like Okoro.

Milwaukee: Nwora 28 (7/13, 4/8, 2/2 tl), Mamukelashvili 17, Hill 14. Rebounds: Cousins ​​12. Assists: Hill / Smart / Nwora 4.

Cleveland: Osman 23 (3/3, 5/9, 2/2 tl), Garland 22, Rubio / Love 15. Rebounds: Love 7. Assist: Rubio 10.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER-LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS 104-103

Gilgeous-Alexander scores the triple at the last second, on the siren, which gives the Thunder success over the Clippers. Los Angeles (16-14) seemed to have managed to take her home thanks to a super Kennard, despite the absence of Paul George (right elbow) also thanks to the return of Batum. But the prowess of the young ex changes the script: OKC (9-19) also imposes itself thanks to Dort’s 29 points and an excellent Giddey, who shows off 18 rebounds per match report.

Oklahoma City: Dort 29 (8/11, 4/8, 1/1 tl), Gilgeous-Alexander 18, Mann 11. Rebounds: Giddey 18. Assist: Giddey 10.

Los Angeles: Kennard 27 (2/5, 7/13, 2/2 tl), Mann 18, Jackson 16. Rebounds: Winslow 9. Assists: Jackson 10.

UTAH JAZZ-WASHINGTON WIZARDS 103-109

The Jazz (20-9) lose for the second time in a row at home. After the tumble with San Antonio comes the one with the Wizards (16-15), beaten by 25 points away from home just a week ago. In the final sprint the difference is made by an “ignorant” triple from Caldwell-Pope after Mitchell manages to lose the contest with Neto, much shorter and much less athletic. The former Lakers guard on the expiry of the offensive possession, on +2, finds the triple that closes the accounts. Utah with 15 turnovers, an unusual and deadly sin.

Utah: Mitchell 32 (8/13, 4/12, 4/5 tl), Bogdanovic 18, Clarkson 12. Rebounds: Gobert 19. Assist: Mitchell 5.

Washington: Beal 37 (11/19, 2/5, 9/10 tl), Neto 15, Caldwell-Pope 13. Rebounds: Gafford 9. Assists: Beal 7.

DETROIT PISTONS-HOUSTON ROCKETS 107-116

The consecutive losses of the Pistons become even 14. Franchise record equaled, of those that would be better avoided, however. Detroit has the worst record in the league, 4-24. The Rockets (10-20) had lost 4 of their last 5 outings, but in Michigan they are walking, sending 7 players in double digits of points. Wood, the ex, and Gordon “pull the group” in the matinee of the day. Cunningham, the first choice of the last Draft, closes with 21 points, but the success remains a chimera for the Pistons, who have not won since November 17th. Hard to win with 21 turnovers …

Detroit: Bey 23 (6/9, 3/7, 2/2 tl), Cunningham 21, Stewart 16. Rebounds: Stewart 8. Assists: Cunningham 11.

Houston: Wood 21 (7/13, 2/6, 1/2 tl), Gordon 18. Mathews 16. Rebounds: Martin 11. Assist: Christopher 7.