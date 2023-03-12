BDuring the fighting in Ukraine, the warring factions Kiev and Moscow are complaining about a lack of ammunition – especially during the fierce battles around the city of Bakhmut in the east. According to official information, Ukrainian commander-in-chief Valeriy Zalushnyi telephoned US Chief of Staff Mark Milley to draw attention to the necessary delivery of ammunition and technology. In addition, the country’s anti-aircraft defense must be strengthened, he said. According to its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian private army Wagner also continues to complain about a lack of artillery shells and cartridges.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the “Bild am Sonntag” that a lack of ammunition was the “number one” problem in the fight against the Russian occupiers. “Germany could really help more with the ammunition. With artillery ammunition,” he said. Western experts assume that Russia’s reserves have also shrunk sharply.

The Russian mercenary force Wagner alone needs 10,000 tons of ammunition per month for the battle for Bakhmut, Prigozhin said in a video. He urged the Russian leadership to deliver. The video allegedly shows him on the roof of a house in the largely destroyed town of Bakhmut – about 1.2 kilometers from the administrative center held by Ukrainian troops. The video showed many destroyed houses and streets – comparatively rare shots from the city, which once had 70,000 inhabitants. Only a few thousand live there today. “We will win,” said Prigozhin.

According to Foreign Minister Kuleba, Ukraine will continue to resolutely defend Bakhmut despite heavy losses. The longer the city is defended, the greater the likelihood “that other cities will not suffer the same fate”.







The strategically important town of Bachmut has been contested since late summer. It is the main part of the line of defense between Siwersk and Bakhmut in the Donetsk region established after the Russian conquest of Sieverodonetsk and Lysychansk. If successful, the way to the major cities of Slovjansk and Kramatorsk opened up for the Russian troops. This could bring a complete conquest of the Donetsk region closer.

Kuleba criticizes Wagenknecht and Schwarzer

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba sharply criticized the Berlin demonstration for peace negotiations with Russia initiated by Sahra Wagenknecht and Alice Schwarzer. “These people have to be honest. Instead of advertising under the slogan “Stop the war by supplying arms,” ​​they should write what they really mean: “Let the Russians kill, torture, and rape Ukrainians.” Because if we don’t have guns to defend ourselves, that’s what will happen happen,” he said in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag”.







Kuleba further said: “I assure you that every single Ukrainian, even the soldier in the trenches who kills the Russian soldier who is attacking him at this moment, wants more peace than the most peaceful demonstrator at the Brandenburg Gate.” Die Linke politician Wagenknecht and the women’s rights activist Schwarzer had mobilized thousands to a demonstration on February 25 with a controversial “Manifesto for Peace”.

Bundeswehr wants to reorder self-propelled howitzers

The Bundeswehr wants to buy artillery pieces of the “Panzerhaubitze 2000” type. As the “Bild am Sonntag” reports in advance, the budget committee is to decide on the purchase at its meeting on March 29. According to the newspaper, ten “Panzerhaubitze 2000” are to be ordered for 154.7 million euros and a purchase option for 18 additional guns is to be concluded become. Ten months ago, the Bundeswehr handed over 14 of its self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine.