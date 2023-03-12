Exercise | HS readers tell about the disturbing stares in gyms: “Sometimes these guys also search on Insta and start bombarding me with messages”

In addition to staring, the use of other customers’ cell phones also disturbs gym goers, according to HS’s survey.

“Usually it’s staring, following and too close training. Sometimes these guys also search on Insta and start bombarding you with messages there. The authors are actually always men.”

This is what a 27-year-old woman from Helsinki answered when HS asked readers if they had experienced disturbing behavior or comments in gyms.

The elastic gave to the survey An opinion piece published in Helsingin Sanomat. In it, the nickname told about a young adult in his family who struggled with being overweight. According to the author, the young man had experienced “completely uninhibited staring and ogling” at the gym and had therefore stopped training in the gym.

Almost 350 people responded to HS’s survey. About two thirds of the respondents were women and one third were men. Some did not want to say their gender and some said their gender was different.

More than a quarter of the respondents said that they had never experienced staring or any other kind of disturbing behavior in the gym.

“Never, even though I’ve been going to gyms for many decades,” said a 53-year-old woman from Jyväskylä.

A 61-year-old man from Lohja had a similar experience, for example, who said he had been going to the gym for almost 40 years.

“ “The man, who had otherwise been staring disturbingly, came to stand right next to me and commented that it’s nice to watch my training.”

Unpleasant the stares had mostly been experienced by young or middle-aged women.

“I keep getting comments about how such a ‘gentle girl’ shouldn’t lift heavy weights,” says the 24-year-old woman from Oulu. According to him, disruptive behavior happened especially when there were hardly any other people in the gym.

“At a gym until late, I did various abdominal exercises on the floor. The man, who had otherwise been staring disturbingly, came to stand right next to me and commented, that it’s nice to watch my training. The tone was sexist. I even felt fear, because there were almost no other people in the gym,” says the nearly 40-year-old woman.

He asked the man to leave.

“The man didn’t leave, so I left myself,” the woman says.

Almost everyone who experienced disturbing staring had tried to solve the problem themselves. Some said that they had changed the time of their visit to the gym. One mentioned that he currently goes to the gym with his brother, the other that he avoids eye contact with others.

A 27-year-old woman from Helsinki said in the survey that she wraps a long-sleeved shirt around her hips so that the backside is protected from eyes when, for example, squatting. The 24-year-old from Oulu started dressing in oversized sweatshirts.

“Commenting decreased,” the woman says.

“Moving to women’s gyms solved the problem. In a toxic environment, reacting only increases the toxicity of the environment,” said a 41-year-old woman, who said that the men’s stares at gyms had been more than usual.

“ “Women should also keep in mind that attention can be unwanted and cause anxiety.”

Unpleasant men also had experiences.

“It was really uncomfortable at the gym of a larger chain in the SME region,” says the 48-year-old man.

He says that he currently goes to a gym where the average age is closer to five than twenty. “You can train in peace.”

A 45-year-old man from Helsinki says that he likes to go to various guided classes and yoga.

“In female-dominated classes, I constantly get stares and eye rolls. I try to keep my eyes on the floor and not provoke.”

“Staring at the gym happens almost every time,” says a 35-year-old man from Helsinki. He says that he is “an experienced trainer who also happens to be tall and handsome”. According to him, sometimes the staring has been so intense that he has felt bullied.

According to him, the most disturbing are the situations where, in an almost empty gym, a female trainer has positioned herself a meter away in front of her to do her butt workout.

“Women should also keep in mind that attention can be unwanted and cause anxiety,” says the man.

A considerably overweight 49-year-old man from Nurmijärvi says that he collects a lot of looks during the spinning class, “and cycling leotards don’t make the situation any easier”.

He says that starting to train again after the corona break has been more difficult precisely because of these stares.

A 54-year-old heterosexual from Helsinki had also experienced disturbing stares: “I get fucked every time in the women’s dressing room. I am transgender and have a masculine body type. My birth gender is female and I haven’t undergone any changes. I not only don’t fit the mold of a woman’s appearance, but I’m not a man either.”

Many however, those who answered the survey also told about their positive gym experiences.

For example, a 61-year-old “old and round” woman from Suutarila, Helsinki, said she was afraid that gyms would focus on appearance.

“I encouraged myself to go to the gym and noticed that all kinds of people can fit in gyms,” he said.

A 58-year-old woman from Helsinki also says that she is significantly overweight. “Nobody has said a huggable word.”

A 56-year-old man with physical disabilities, who mainly works out in Helsinki’s sports halls, said that he goes to the gym with a walking stick.

“Some people have given me malicious looks and gestures when I act slowly and seem to be faltering or even falling. Many of them are very helpful and even interested in my condition, some even have a wonderful chat, a little surprised by my activity and unyieldingness”, he says.

“ “It is clear that inappropriate behavior of any kind will not be accepted.”

HS asked the gym chains by email how they ensure that customers are not subject to disruptive behavior.

Marketing manager of the Easyfit and Ladyline chains Mirkka Järvi replied that chain management has not come to the knowledge of cases like the one described in HS’s opinion letter.

“It is clear that inappropriate behavior of any kind will not be accepted.”

He hopes that if a customer encounters inappropriate behavior, it would always be reported to the staff first.

According to Järvi, every customer signs the contract terms upon joining, in which he commits to behave in accordance with good manners towards other customers and staff.

“If disruptive behavior occurs, the matter will be dealt with by the staff. In an extreme case, we have the right to freeze the customership or terminate the contract,” states Järvi.

Kuntokeskus Liikku is on the same lines.

“Last year, our customer service received more than 53,000 messages from our members. None of the messages mentioned the behavior described in Hesar’s reader’s post. So I don’t recognize the experience presented on the reader’s forum as a widespread problem, although individual cases certainly happen every year,” states the CEO Johanna Riihijärvi in his email message.

He says that the coaches have permission and duty to intervene in bad behavior in the gym.

“If, for example, a customer reported a distressing situation to customer service, it would be resolved immediately,” says Riihijärvi.

Riitta Hämäläinen-Bister

Inappropriate behavior such as staring or looking away are a rare phenomenon in gyms, also says the executive director of SKY, the association of Finnish fitness and health centers Riitta Hämäläinen-Bister.

However, according to him, the matter is taken very seriously in gyms.

“People’s movement and health are so important that if people’s experience at the gyms is negative, you have to worry about it. We do not allow disruptive behavior.”

Hämäläinen-Bister reminds us that in the early days of commercial gyms, activities could focus more on appearance, building muscles or competition than they do today.

“ “One of the most annoying situations in the gym is when a young man or woman pictures ‘themselves’ in the mirror, i.e. everything that can be seen in the big mirror.”

“Nowadays gyms are one of the most common ways Finns take care of their health and fitness,” he says.

More than harassment, the talk of the town nowadays is the use of cell phones, Hämäläinen-Bister says.

It was also revealed in HS’s survey.

“One of the most annoying situations in the gym is when a young man or woman pictures ‘themselves’ in the mirror, i.e. everything that can be seen in the big mirror. I, too, with my round stomach and butt, have ended up in pictures. It’s a horrible feeling when you don’t know where the pictures will end up,” says an 18-year-old woman from Salo.

According to Hämäläinen-Bister, this kind of filming is not appropriate. However, according to him, the mobile phone can be used, for example, when the mobile application is connected to the use of the device as part of the performance.

He also reminds that advising other customers in the gym is not part of the customers’ duties, unless advice is asked.

Discrimination attention has also been paid to prevention and permissibility in Europe Active, the industry’s European umbrella organization. The organization has recently announced an ethical principle prohibiting discrimination in gyms, to which SKY is also committed.

According to the line, the highest priority of a business related to fitness and physical condition is to create an environment where everyone feels welcome and where they can feel they belong.

No one may be discriminated against because of age, disability, ethnic background, gender, state of health, nationality, personal belief, pregnancy or parenthood, or sexual orientation. The requirement of equal treatment applies to both staff and customers, the policy states.

Hämäläinen-Bisterin the advice is that if someone repeatedly experiences annoying and disturbing staring or other harassment in the gym, they can point it out either directly to the stare or to the gym staff, who will sort it out.

In extreme cases, the troublemaker can have his gym membership revoked and be denied access to the gym.

“These things can be sorted out,” says Hämäläinen-Bister.