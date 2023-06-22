Aden (Al Ittihad)

The Yemeni Landmine Observatory called on the United Nations team specialized in the process of emptying the floating oil tank off the coast of Hodeidah “Safer” to take caution from the sea mines deployed by the Houthi group near the dilapidated oil tank. “The UN team concerned with saving the Safer Reservoir must put in place continuous monitoring mechanisms during the rescue operation,” said Fares Al-Hamiri, Executive Director of the Observatory, in a virtual symposium on the sidelines of the Mine Ban Conference held in Geneva, noting that the Houthis have deployed large quantities of marine mines of various sizes. Forms and tasks, in the Yemeni waters of the Red Sea. He stressed that the Houthi group used sea mines as a deadly weapon in its war against the Yemenis, and that they pose a great threat to water, environmental and humanitarian security. He pointed out that the marine engineering teams managed to dismantle and destroy 3,452 naval mines on a number of Yemeni islands in the Red Sea. He pointed out that these mines led to the exclusion of large fishing areas from production that were intended for traditional fishermen, and to the threat of international commercial navigation, and to the escalation of concerns among maritime agencies that raised insurance on commercial ships. Al-Hamiri also called for supporting the engineering teams with advanced equipment and devices, accurate monitoring machines, and means of destruction, blasting and disposal, to facilitate their work in clearing the area of ​​this pollution.