Dina Mahmoud (Khartoum, London)

Renewed shelling and violent clashes in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, with the end of a 3-day truce between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces. .

Yesterday, the residents of Khartoum woke up to renewed artillery shelling and battles with the end of a 3-day truce between the armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces, while South Kordofan witnessed intense violence.

According to eyewitnesses, with the end of the truce, the northern Omdurman area, northwest of the capital, witnessed artillery shelling.

In the south of Omdurman, others reported that clashes with various types of weapons took place in the vicinity of the “Capital of Engineers”.

In southern Sudan, specifically the state of South Kordofan in the city of Dilling, eyewitnesses confirmed hearing explosions, heavy gunfire and shells falling inside residential neighborhoods.

In El Geneina, the capital of West Darfur state, and the city worst affected by the war, deserted streets are littered with corpses and shops have been looted.

In addition, the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom, said in a press conference held yesterday, in Geneva, that among the 11 million people who need health assistance in Sudan, there are 2.64 women of childbearing age.

He explained that the organization had documented 46 attacks on health facilities in Sudan since the beginning of the crisis, expressing concern about the risks of disease outbreaks in light of the lack of access to clean water and the approaching rainy season, noting that fighting prevents early detection of any epidemic that breaks out in light of these conditions, such as measles. malaria and dengue fever.

He called on the international community to show solidarity with the people of Sudan and fund the health response, noting that last week the organization launched an appeal to provide 150 million US dollars to provide life-saving medical assistance inside Sudan and for people who fled to neighboring countries in Egypt, Ethiopia, Chad, Libya and South Sudan.

African affairs experts are increasingly calling for regional and international mediators to ensure that any ceasefire agreement is accompanied by clear mechanisms that ensure accountability for any party that violates the armistice.

The experts stressed that the establishment of these mechanisms may prevent the recurrence of the successive collapse of the truces that have been reached since the outbreak of the battles, which impedes the delivery of humanitarian aid to the millions of affected people.

The experts warned that the indifference of the two sides of the confrontation to reaching a long-term truce leads to an exacerbation of the nightmare that the Sudanese people have been facing for more than two months, after the residential areas and markets turned into battlefields, and many of their children were besieged by the battles, which caused about 2000 dead, millions forced to flee their homes.

The experts stressed the need for the African Union to play a pivotal role in terms of putting an end to the current crisis in Sudan, which threatens serious regional repercussions, by sending a clear and unambiguous message to the leaders of the two warring parties stating that continuing to fight and disregarding the rights of their citizens will be a price. exorbitantly

They pointed out that this crisis opens the door for that bloc, to translate its slogans calling for resolving the problems of the continent through the efforts of its people without external interference, into a tangible reality, by activating its diplomatic tools represented in its Peace and Security Council, as well as through various regional blocs, such as the Commission. Government for Development in East Africa (IGAD).

In statements published by “The Independent” website, Hassan Sher, an expert on East Africa and the Horn of Africa, considered that the union, whose member states exceed 50, has great diplomatic influence, which gives it the opportunity to put pressure on the Sudanese parties, and push them towards blood injection.

According to experts, the lack of previous ceasefire agreements, in the necessary mechanisms to hold the parties involved in violations and fueling violence accountable, encourages a culture of impunity, which contributed to the outbreak of the current crisis, whose fires spread from Khartoum to other regions, especially the Darfur region. .