Madrid (AFP)

Villarreal achieved its third consecutive victory in various competitions, after overcoming Valencia 1-0 on Sunday, in the twenty-ninth round of the Spanish Football League, and the only goal of the match was scored by Jorge Cuenca (54).

The loss prevented Valencia from advancing to seventh place, freezing its score at 40 points in eighth place amid an ongoing struggle for places qualifying for the continental competitions next season, while Villarreal returned to this competition, and now has 38 points in ninth place.

Villarreal had defeated French club Marseille 3-1 in the second leg of the round of 16 in the Europa League, but they were unable to turn the result around and qualify, after the latter won the first leg 4-0.

On the other hand, Almeria finally achieved its first victory this season in the league, at the expense of its host Las Palmas 1-0.

The team at the bottom of the standings had dismissed its coach, Jessica Garitano, and appointed Jose “Pepe” Mel Perez in his place.

Garitano (48 years old) was appointed to succeed Vicente Moreno last October, but he failed to bring about the required change for a team that appears to be on its way to relegation to the second division.

Almeria, which is in last twentieth place with 13 points, achieved its first victory in 29 matches, after 18 defeats and 10 draws. The winning goal for Almeria was scored by Brazilian Leao Baptistao (14), and Las Palmas' balance froze at 37 points in eleventh place.

Sevilla continued its shaky performances this season and fell to Celta Vigo 1-2. After Moroccan Youssef En-Nesyri opened the scoring (18), Carles Perez (72) and Norwegian Jurgen Strand Larsen (78) succeeded in turning the score around in favor of Celta Vigo.

Celta Vigo advanced to sixteenth place with 27 points, one point ahead of Sevilla, fifteenth.