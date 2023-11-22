Dina Mahmoud (Khartoum, London)

Amidst the fears of UN agencies and relief organizations that the relative absence of international attention to the crisis in Sudan will open the door to committing more violations on the ground, Western analysts have warned of the seriousness of the regional geopolitical repercussions of the fighting that this country has been witnessing for more than 7 months.

In parallel with the diminishing possibilities of finding a near end to the fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces, analysts stressed that neither party has yet demonstrated the ability to direct a “deadly blow” to the other, even if it achieved field gains in this or that region, which is what It increases the suffering of civilians, first and foremost.

In light of pessimistic expectations that continued fighting could lead to a security and political collapse in Sudan, similar to what some neighboring countries witnessed, Cameron Hudson, a researcher at the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies, criticized what he considered the world’s underestimation of such a danger, in light of He is preoccupied with crises, such as those raging in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine.

Hudson warned that the area of ​​Sudan, which is larger than its counterpart in Libya, would make any collapse “catastrophic,” with consequences far beyond those resulting from the unrest and security chaos that prevailed in the Libyan arena, following the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime in August 2011.

The Western expert said, in statements published by the British newspaper “The Telegraph” on its website, that “the embodiment of the scenario of chaos on the ground in Sudan may push tens of millions of its people to flee, whether through other countries of the African continent, or through the Red Sea, to escape… “Their country is sliding into violence and ethnic fighting.”

It is feared that this will pave the way for terrorist and extremist organizations to enter this chaotic scene, in order to fill the political and security vacuum resulting from any possible complete disintegration of Sudanese state institutions, which will add to the exacerbation of the humanitarian crisis, which has made nearly half of the population, which is approximately… 50 million people are in urgent need of food aid.

While international estimates indicate that the death toll from the Sudanese crisis has now exceeded 10,000 people, observers indicate that the actual number may be much higher, with hospitals stopping work and many families forced to bury their loved ones in improvised graves, without… Register them on death lists.

At the same time, international relief organizations complain of their inability to deliver their aid to those in need in various parts of Sudan, and some of them say that they are being prevented from carrying out their role in this regard, especially in the main fighting areas in the capital, Khartoum, and the Darfur region.

In this context, Doctors Without Borders officials called on the international community to show greater interest in the deteriorating humanitarian situation that the Sudanese are suffering from, especially in light of the increasing volume of relief needs and the lack of funding necessary to provide them to those affected by the fighting, which makes the Sudanese crisis a “humanitarian ordeal.” “It is kept quiet” for the time being, at least.