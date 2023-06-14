Scientists have warned that the unprecedented rise in temperatures will negatively affect the health of coral reefs and increase wildfires.

According to a report prepared by the World Meteorological Organization on its expectations of what the global climate will be between 2023 and 2027, the next five years will record the highest temperature.

In their predictions, the researchers relied on the effect of the “El Nino” phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean, wind pattern, and sea surface temperature.

And “El Niño” is a naturally occurring climatic phenomenon that leads to an abnormal rise in temperature in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, and it occurs once between two and seven years, and it can occur every 18 months.

Global warming is expected to disrupt transportation, while scientists do not disagree about the impact of this warming on health, sea levels will rise and forest fires will increase.

In the long term, temperatures may reach a catastrophic level, as a previous study indicated that the Earth’s surface temperatures could rise by 3 degrees Celsius by the year 2100, compared to the pre-industrial era.