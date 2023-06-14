We kick off Wednesday with the latest news and rumors about the Chelsea transfer market. The ”blues” are in full reconstruction and have many players in the window to sell and many others in their heads to continue strengthening the squad. Here we show you the last hour:
The first of them, Joao Felix. The club does not want to pay for the purchase option they have on the Portuguese, nor have they asked Pochettino if he wanted to have him. Also in this list of already confirmed appears Kanté. The all-terrain midfielder sets course for Saudi football after receiving an irresistible offer. He will earn €100M per season.
To this list we have to add two players who will head to Manchester. Mason Mount has many ballots to join Erik Ten Hag’s project at United in exchange for €70M, and Mateo Kovacic has everything agreed with City to fill that possible gap left by Gundogan.
We also have to add players like Cucurella, Koulibaly, Connor Gallagher, Callum Hudson Odoi or Christian Pulisic who could leave the blue project at any time. They are footballers who do not have the importance of those mentioned above.
In the registration section, Nkunku appears first, who had already passed the medical examination a long time ago and is one of the first confirmed signings. And we have many rumors that are yet to materialize.
One of the positions that most urgently needs to be reinforced is the goal where Mike Maignan and Onana are the two candidates to compete for the position with Kepa and Mendy.
And the midfield, with the departures of Kanté and Kovacic, needs reinforcements: Gabri Veiga and Moises Caicedo are the two perfect candidates after the failure to hire Ugarte.
At the point of attack, the name that has sounded the most in recent days is that of Lautaro Martínez.
