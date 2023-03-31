Asmaa Al-Husseini (Khartoum)

Sudanese experts and writers have warned of the seriousness of the escalation by the remnants of the “Brotherhood” organization and their allies in order to disrupt the ongoing political process in Sudan, which is expected to reach a final agreement leading to the formation of a civilian government next month.

Writer and political analyst Fayez Al-Sheikh Al-Sulaik told Al-Ittihad: All indications indicate that the political process is approaching its conclusion, and according to what was agreed upon, the month of April will be an important turning point, but political obstacles must be taken into consideration. He added that the political process includes a full civil government, with the formation of a mini-sovereign council headed by a civilian, an executive government and a legislative council.

He stressed that one of the factors for the imminent signing of the final agreement is the role of the international community supported by influential regional countries, as the United Nations and the United States stand firmly with the political process.

For his part, the Sudanese writer and writer Hammour Ziadeh told Al-Ittihad: We are approaching the final agreement well, despite the confidence gap between the parties involved in the peace process, and we are heading towards forming a civil authority with full powers, forming a unified national army, and security and military reforms.

Ziadeh pointed out that the party most supportive of the escalation against the political process, with the approach of the final agreement, is the Brotherhood and their allies, but he ruled out that this would have an impact on the formation of the government.

He explained that the forces of freedom and change do not refuse to expand the base of participation, and the demands of the democratic bloc there is no significant difference between its objectives, and what has been reached in the framework agreement, and all current agreements, confirms the preservation of the Juba Peace Agreement.