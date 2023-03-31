New York (Union)

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State, affirmed that it is in the interest of the international community for the success of the African Union initiative “Silencing the Guns”, during the Security Council meeting on the impact of development policies in implementing the initiative’s agenda.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan said, in a statement by the UAE to the Security Council: “The Council has discussed the agenda of the Silencing the Guns initiative many times over the past years, and there is no doubt that there is a need to assess the current situation of this agenda.”

He added, “The perception that the unrest in a particular region will not affect other regions of the world is incorrect. The success of this initiative is not only in our common interest, but rather it is a moral duty to establish peace in any way possible in accordance with international law.”

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan indicated that «the international community should take full advantage of the tools available to the African continent to employ them in conflict settlement practices, address the root causes of conflicts, invest in sustainable development, and build peace to reduce complex threats before they occur».

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan delivered the UAE’s statement before the UN Security Council meeting on March 28th regarding “combating terrorism and preventing violent extremism that leads to terrorism by strengthening cooperation between the United Nations and regional organizations and mechanisms”, which stressed the need to support the efforts led by the countries of the continent. Africa in the fight against terrorism and extremism in the continent.

His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan added, in the statement: “There is no doubt that terrorism is a complex phenomenon, and above all, it is linked to specific contexts. Therefore, the UAE believes that regional counter-terrorism initiatives play an essential role in supporting the efforts of countries in confronting this scourge.”

His Excellency also stressed that “the Security Council, as the body responsible for maintaining international peace and security, must take further measures to support African efforts in combating terrorism.”

In a related context, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan pointed out the need to strengthen regional initiatives to combat terrorism in Africa, to address the root causes of terrorism and extremism, and to follow the example of the concerned African authorities.

During his visit to New York City, His Excellency Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan met with a group of ministers and international officials, where he met with His Excellency Philippe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, His Excellency Vincent Perrota, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Rwanda, as well as Rose Christian, Vice President of the Republic of Gabon.

His Excellency also met with a number of officials concerned with African affairs, with Liu Yuxi, the Chinese government’s special representative for African affairs, as well as with Dr. Annette Weber, the European Union’s special representative for the Horn of Africa.