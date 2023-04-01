The agency said 350,000 people were at risk from “a massive and certainly destructive hurricane”..

Forecasters say the tornado was seen Friday afternoon in the cities of Little Rock and North Little Rock.

There have been no reports of casualties yet.

The violent tornado was seen in a video circulating online hitting neighborhoods and businesses in Little Rock and surrounding areas.

Aerial footage showed several rooftops reduced to rubble in Little Rock and the nearby town of Benton, as vehicles were overturned and debris was strewn across the roads..