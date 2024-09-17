Xbox Game Pass continues to expand its catalog of games available to users, although today it seems that only those with Ultimate can enjoy the benefits of this service. Now, A new list of titles has been revealed, which, despite not being large, has some striking additions.

Starting this week, titles like Wargroove 2 and Ara: History Untold will be added to the Xbox Game Pass serviceHowever, the list of available titles will be reduced. First of all, here are the new features for the service:

Wargroove 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – September 19 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Frostpunk 2 (PC) – September 20 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Ara: History Untold (PC) – September 24 – Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass

Along with this, The following titles will be available on September 30th:

Gotham Knights (Cloud, Console and PC)

Let’s Build a Zoo (Cloud, Console and PC)

Loop Hero (Cloud, Console and PC)

My Time At Portia (Cloud, Console and PC)

PAW Patrol Grand Prix (Cloud, Console and PC)

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (Cloud, Console and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season (PC)

The Walking Dead: Season Two (PC)

Valheim (Cloud, Console and PC)

The list of games leaving Game Pass is long, where titles like Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy, Gotham Knights and Valheim They will be a strong blow to the offer that this service offers us. In related news, Xbox has laid off more than 600 employees. Likewise, hundreds of games are disappearing from Xbox Game Pass Standard.

Author’s Note:

It’s a small selection, and it’s not that strong, to be honest. It’s interesting. Wargroove 2 It’s a strategy game that all Advance Wars fans can appreciate, and the sequel features a roguelike mode that keeps the game’s gameplay entertaining.

Via: Xbox