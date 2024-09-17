Among the brands starring at Chantilly Arts & Élégance 2024 is also Lamborghini, which has chosen the prestigious French event to showcase its current range but also some of the jewels that have made the history of the Bull brand. The event, which has fully entered the circuit of the most important kermesses in the sector, also includes the Concours d’Élégance, the Concours d’État and other exclusive gatherings and tours.

Lamborghinis on display

Here, Automobili Lamborghini showed its evolution over time through the exhibition of current and historic models, among which the Countach stood out, which this year celebrates 50 years of production. For the occasion, the Concours d’Élégance included a category dedicated to this legendary model in the program, bringing together several Lamborghini Countachs. In addition, Lamborghini exhibited the very first Countach LP400, coming directly from the Sant’Agata Bolognese Museum, as well as a rare Countach 25° Anniversario certified by Polo Storico Lamborghini.

A special Countach

The star of the historic Lamborghinis present was the very first Countach LP400 with chassis number 0001, built in 1974. This car, brought by the company from Sant’Agata Bolognese, celebrates the engineering prowess of Lamborghini and the influence it has had on the evolution of super sports cars over the last fifty years. Lamborghini also took part in the Concours d’Élégance, where car manufacturers display their rarest and most important models. For this prestigious occasion, Lamborghini chose to parade a Countach 25° Anniversario, a model presented in 1988 to celebrate 25 years of Automobili Lamborghini. Powered by a formidable V12 engine with a power output of 455 hp at 7000 rpm, the 25° Anniversario is much more than a car, it is a piece of automotive history. Specifically, this Countach 25° Anniversario has been meticulously preserved by its owner and has been certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico in this layer. It is an example of the growing trend in the world of classic cars to recognize the value of examples preserved in their original state. The two flagship models of the exhibition, as regards the contemporary range, were the new Urus SE, the first hybrid SUV produced in Sant’Agata Bolognese, and the Revuelto, the brand’s first hybrid HPEV super sports car.

The others in France

In addition to its presence at the Concours d’Élégance, this year the Lamborghini brand was also celebrated with a special category at the Concours d’État dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Countach’s production, featuring four rare examples of this model: the LP 400, LP 400 S and 5000 Quattrovalvole.