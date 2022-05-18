Football, Jake Daniels comes out: the talent born in 2005 from Blackpool is the second European footballer to declare himself

A milestone in the fight against homophobia in football: this is how England greeted the “coming out” from Jake Danielsthe 17-year-old forward of the Blackpool who revealed in a TV interview that he was homosexual just a week after his professional debut in Championship, the English Serie B. “It will be accepted by the overwhelming majority and it is a path that many will now follow”, he assured Gary Linekerformer England striker now TV commentator.

The last active English professional footballer to make his homosexuality public was the bisexual Justin Fashanu in 1990, but by that time he had already switched to the amateur sector. Eight years later Fashanu he committed suicide, crushed by the weight of an investigation for having invented relations with two ministers, but also by the many humiliations suffered. Including those from the coach Brian Clough that when he was at Nottingham Forest he asked him in front of his companions to stop going to gay clubs.

Among the first to congratulate Daniels the premier Boris Johnsonthe Premier League (“We are alongside Jake and we believe that football is for everyone “) and the English Football Association, who called the young player “an inspiration for us all”. Even his club, the Blackpoolsaid he was “incredibly proud” that Jake feels “strong enough to express himself, on and off the pitch”.

