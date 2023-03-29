War – The desired war: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema
War – The desired war is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 29 March 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2022 film directed by Gianni Zanasi. The protagonists are much loved actors such as Edoardo Leo, Miriam Leone, Giuseppe Battiston and Stefano Fresi. Below is the plot, the cast and where to stream War – The desired war.
Plot
The film stars Tom (Edoardo Leo), a graduate in Romance languages, who raises clams. Lea (Miriam Leone), the eldest daughter of the Undersecretary of Defence, is a therapist at the ASL. At the first meeting, it is immediately a clash. But that’s nothing compared to what’s happening around them: a tragic diplomatic incident between Spain and Italy is unleashing the unthinkable, a war in the heart of Europe. And, incredible as it is, only Tom and Lea seem to be able to stop it.
War – The desired war: the cast
We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of War – The desired war? The protagonists are Edoardo Leo, Miriam Leone, Giuseppe Battiston, Carlotta Natoli, Stefano Fresi, Antonella Attili, Massimo Popolizio, Bruno Todeschini, Anna Mouglalis, Marco Tè, Paolo Briguglia, Daniele De Angelis, Sergio Pierattini, Teco Celio, Filippo De Carli, Agnese Claisse, Lorena Cesarini, Barbara Alberti. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.
- Edoardo Leo: Tom
- Miriam Leone: Lea
- Giuseppe Battiston: Mauro
- Carlotta NatoliAntonella
- Stefano Fresi: Maurice
- Antonella Attili: mother of Lea
- Massimo Popolizio as General Benedetti
- Bruno Todeschini: Gregoire
- Anna Mouglalis: Lady of Flowers
- Marco Tè: Lea’s brother
- Paolo BrigugliaClaudio
- Daniele De Angelis: the Little One
- Sergio Pierattini: Adrian known as Adri
- Teco Celio: Franco
- Filippo De Carli: Henry
- Agnes Claisse: Clare
- Lorena CesariniLisa
- Barbara Alberti: First violinist
- Simone Guarany: general
Streaming and TV
Where to see War on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 29 March 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.
