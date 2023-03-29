War – The desired war: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

War – The desired war is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 29 March 2023, at 21.15 on Sky Cinema Uno. It is a 2022 film directed by Gianni Zanasi. The protagonists are much loved actors such as Edoardo Leo, Miriam Leone, Giuseppe Battiston and Stefano Fresi. Below is the plot, the cast and where to stream War – The desired war.

Plot

The film stars Tom (Edoardo Leo), a graduate in Romance languages, who raises clams. Lea (Miriam Leone), the eldest daughter of the Undersecretary of Defence, is a therapist at the ASL. At the first meeting, it is immediately a clash. But that’s nothing compared to what’s happening around them: a tragic diplomatic incident between Spain and Italy is unleashing the unthinkable, a war in the heart of Europe. And, incredible as it is, only Tom and Lea seem to be able to stop it.

War – The desired war: the cast

We have seen the plot, but what is the cast of War – The desired war? The protagonists are Edoardo Leo, Miriam Leone, Giuseppe Battiston, Carlotta Natoli, Stefano Fresi, Antonella Attili, Massimo Popolizio, Bruno Todeschini, Anna Mouglalis, Marco Tè, Paolo Briguglia, Daniele De Angelis, Sergio Pierattini, Teco Celio, Filippo De Carli, Agnese Claisse, Lorena Cesarini, Barbara Alberti. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Edoardo Leo: Tom

Miriam Leone: Lea

Giuseppe Battiston: Mauro

Carlotta NatoliAntonella

Stefano Fresi: Maurice

Antonella Attili: mother of Lea

Massimo Popolizio as General Benedetti

Bruno Todeschini: Gregoire

Anna Mouglalis: Lady of Flowers

Marco Tè: Lea’s brother

Paolo BrigugliaClaudio

Daniele De Angelis: the Little One

Sergio Pierattini: Adrian known as Adri

Teco Celio: Franco

Filippo De Carli: Henry

Agnes Claisse: Clare

Lorena CesariniLisa

Barbara Alberti: First violinist

Simone Guarany: general

Streaming and TV

Where to see War on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, is broadcast today – 29 March 2023 – on Sky Cinema Uno (Sky channel 301) at 21.15. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform reserved for Sky subscribers, SkyGo. And again at any time on demand on Sky and streaming on NOW.