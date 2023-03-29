The year started off a bit bad for Square Enixthat’s because your game called Forspoken did not reach the expected sales, this due to the negative reviews that it garnered both in its versions of PS5 like the pc. However, the development team wants it to continue to be given a chance, so they have confirmed a DLC.

The name of said expansion will bear the name of In Tanta We Trust, and it will be a kind of prequel that will explain some issues of the world in which the protagonist of the main game enters. This will come next May 26 to all platforms where the game is available, there is no talk of prices but it will surely be $20 USD.

Prepare to be immersed in Athia’s past and discover how the magic-wielding Tantas lost what they once were.#Forspoken: In Tanta We Trust is out on May 26 for PS5 and PC. pic.twitter.com/wptZFQHNyQ —Square Enix Latam (@SquareEnixLatam) March 29, 2023

Let’s remember that this game had a series of problems that began with its technical issues, especially in the computer version that contained errors. For its part, the plot did not convince the fans who were waiting for them with such high spirits, but in the end they managed to finish because the gameplay is decent.

Remember that Forspoken Is available in PS5 and pc.

Via: Square Enix

Editor’s note: It is possible that this content will make the game redeem itself in some way, the truth is that I want to buy it for the PS5, but I want to wait until it drops to around 700 Mexican pesos. And the truth is that it does not seem so big to me to pay 1200 or 1400.