The gift of the Russians for Kiev’s 1541st birthday was “the most massive drone attack on the capital since the beginning of the invasion”: 36 Shahed were launched on the city during a very long night of air raid warnings that lasted almost five hours, with the explosions that for the fourteenth time in May kept Ukrainians awake until dawn on Kiev Day, which celebrates its founding. Debris from downed UAVs caused one death, a 41-year-old man, two injuries, damage and fires in three districts of the capital. But Kiev resists: in its history «it has witnessed various atrocities by the invaders. She outlived them all, she will outlive them all. None of them will be here, ”assured Ukrainian President Zelensky, convinced that his country“ will put an end to the history of despotism of Moscow ”that“ will not be saved by the Shahed ”. Gathering the spirit of those in the capital, despite the fear of raids, he remained on the balconies at night shouting insults against Russian President Vladimir Putin and proclaiming “glory to air defense”. Instead of going down to shelters to seek cover from missiles.

Across Ukraine, anti-aircraft guns managed to shoot down 58 out of 59 “Iranian-made” drones launched at the country in multiple waves. “You are our heroes,” Ukrainian President Zelensky said, addressing the “air defense forces” who “save lives by shooting down enemy drones and missiles” and the “rescuers who are involved in eliminating the consequences of the attacks”. But despite their work, the Russian raids managed to hit Zhytomyr, in western Ukraine, and Nikopol, in the eastern Dnepropetrovsk region, destroying homes and buildings and damaging a gas pipeline and power lines, without causing any casualties. Two civilians died in shelling of Kharkiv region. Meanwhile, the death toll from the raid that hit a psychiatric hospital and a veterinary clinic in Dnipro on May 26 has risen to four, with the discovery of the remains of the three missing people.

Ukraine recalls that it needs fighter planes, but Moscow replies that with fighters, the West is “playing with fire”, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov who speaks of an “unacceptable escalation” with plans for the sending F-16s to Kiev.

Tensions are at their peak, and the day 459 of the beginning of the invasion ended again without a glimmer of peace. With increasingly opposing blocks. “We Poles are refugees in the EU and if we weren’t there the war would also be going on in Poland,” Lech Walesa, president of Poland from 1990 to 1995 and Nobel Peace Prize winner in 1983, said at the Trento Economics Festival.

