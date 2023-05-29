Canada beat Germany 5-2 in the World Cup final. The match took place in Tampere on Sunday, May 28.

The Canadians scored Samuel Blaise, Lawson Crouse, Tyler Toffoli and Scott Lawton. John-Jason Peterka and Daniel Fischbuch scored goals for Germany.

Team Canada won the World Cup for the 28th time. The Canadian team also has 16 silver and 9 bronze medals.

Earlier in the day, the Latvian national ice hockey team beat the United States to become the bronze medalist at the 2023 World Championship. The game was played at the Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland. The main time of the match ended with the score 3:3.

The day before, the German national ice hockey team defeated the US team in the semi-finals of the 2023 World Championship, which takes place in Finland and Latvia. After this match, the German national team became the second finalist of the Ice Hockey World Championship.

Also on that day, it was reported that the Canadian ice hockey team reached the final of the World Championship, beating the Latvian team with a score of 4:2. The Canadians have reached the final of the World Cup for the fourth time in a row and the seventh in the last eight years. For the first time in its history, Latvia qualified for the match for third place.

May 28 is the final day of the Ice Hockey World Championship. Initially, the tournament was supposed to host St. Petersburg, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) deprived Russia of the right to host the competition. The Russian national team misses the World Cup for the second year in a row.