Russia-Ukraine war, “the people are almost all with their president”

There war in Ukraine continues unabated. But if in West it works to increase sanctions and arm the army of Zelenskyin Russia things are different. Talking about what the Russians really think this time is not a pro-Putinian, but one of the few independent sociologists in the country and therefore considered “foreign agent“at home.” Vladimir Putin – reads the Corriere della Sera – enjoys a rating that has few precedents: 83% of Russians support his work. More than today, he was only popular in 2014, after the annexation of Crimea: 91% supported him. But his consensus will grow even more, there are indicators. “To speak is Alexey Levinsondirector of a privileged observatory on the sentiments and opinions of Russians: the sociocultural department of Levada Centerthe latest independent polling institute in Russia.

“The 53% of people in Russia – explains to Corriere Alexey Levinson – it “definitely” supports the war in Ukraine, 28% “enough”; for 43% the war serves to “protect the Russians of the autonomous republics”, for 25% it is a “defense war”, for 21% “fights nationalism“. Pollsters do not use the word “war”, which is prohibited by law, “but the Russians now know very well”, explains Levinson, “that one is being fought.” The sanctions they started in 2014, and they haven’t never shifted the opinion of a single Russian. There has never been more than 15-20% of respondents who speculated were right, let alone useful. And this before the war. Now the people who suffer the consequences still feel closer to the government“.

