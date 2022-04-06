The car a few years ago they were part of the great realm of mechanics, with a little electronics as a side dish. Today the cars on the market are crammed full of transistor and I’m connected to the network, therefore, they communicate, collect data, contain algorithms that make decisions independently. It is therefore easy to conclude that modern automobiles must be as safe as possible from cyber attacks and data theftand for this reason several manufacturers are on the hunt for hacker to field digital intrusion-proof codes. Does this approach work? Apparently not: it seems pretty easy to get around car systemsespecially for those who, among the hackers, have sufficient skill.

At a computer fair dedicated to the topic of hackers (BreizhCTF), the expert Gaël Musquet has violated the cybersecurity of one live Toyota C-HR, thanks to an amateur antenna and free software. In short, like drinking a glass of water in terms of effort. The 42-year-old hacked the keys, then took control of the on-board computer and tire sensors.

“The software I used is free and can be downloaded from the internet. My only credit is to have hijacked this free software, designed for American versions of Toyota, and to have adapted it to European vehicles.“, Explained Musquet as reported by the Republic. “If you have a tire defect, your vehicle turns on a warning light on the dashboard to warn you of danger. And so you can make someone think their tires are flat or ripped. It’s not science fiction, you can also stop a car convoy and the danger increases every day because these vehicles will increasingly be equipped with computers and various sensors“.

The expert hacker, defined as ‘ethical’ because he collaborates with companies to put those with more or less criminal intentions in check, has proposed a solution. This is a kind of digital crash test that can put the car under cyber attack, to evaluate its resistance in terms of code, before it goes on the market.

(cover image: Musquet in front of a group of students)