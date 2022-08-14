In Russia, ARMY-2022 opens today, a six-day international military fair described as the largest in the country. According to experts from the CNA – an American non-profit organization that works through research and analysis for the safety and security of the US – the Russians want to show their weapons and weapon systems there and show that it is difficult to sideline them with all kinds of sanctions. to make.

