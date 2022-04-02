Ukraine.- 22 Orphaned Ukrainian children were rescued by father Jason Charronwho together with a parishioner He took the minors out of the European country just when the Russian invasion began.

Thus said the clergyman to EWTNNewswhere he explained that he managed to get in touch with people from the invaded country thanks to his wife, who previously also served as an intermediary for a couple from his congregation, Alan and Anita Sherwood, to adopt a girl from Ukraine, but how did it all start? ?

This real-life story began with the minor’s visit to the parish, where all the faithful ended up adoring him. at a certain moment Alan promised the girl to help her when she needed it most, not knowing that shortly after the war would start..

When the news broke, the man came to the priest in a hurry and told him that he had to travel to Ukraine. Both of them traveled to Poland and then entered the country conflicted to head to the orphanage.

When they arrived, they not only rescued the girl who later ended up being their daughter, they took with them to Lithuania a total of 22 infantrymenmen and women, who are now in a safe place, away from weapons and pain.

Charron is pastor of Holy Trinity Ukrainian Catholic Church in Carnegie, Pennsylvania and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Ukrainian Catholic Church in Wheeling, Virginia. It should be noted that in some Eastern Rite churches there is the possibility