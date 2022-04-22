War of Ukraine Finland sent two ambulances to Ukraine and medical supplies to Moldova

In addition to material assistance to Ukraine and neighboring areas, Finland has also sent experts to Poland and Slovakia to support the coordination of future assistance through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

From Finland two ambulances and rescue supplies have been sent to Ukraine and medical supplies to Moldova, the Interior Ministry said on Friday in the bulletin.

Ambulances and supplies were shipped on April 14th. In addition, a drug donation was delivered from Finland to Ukraine.

“The need for assistance in the crisis in Ukraine and the surrounding areas has not ceased, and various civilian material assistance is sorely needed for a long time to come. Finland will actively continue to provide assistance, ”the Minister of the Interior Krista Mikkonen (green) stated in the press release.

“The latest relief mission has brought together much-needed medical supplies as well as ambulances and rescue equipment. The collection of grants would not be possible without the strong willingness and good cooperation of the various actors, for which we thank you very much, ”Mikkonen continued.

