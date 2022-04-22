According to some international media reports, Ferrari will have to recall 2,222 vehicles sold in Chinadue to some troubles al braking system. Among these cars, there should be several examples of the model 458 Italy and related versions, but the exact numbers were not disclosed by the Chinese authorities, i.e. those responsible for publishing the aforementioned recall.

Starting next May 30, the Maranello company will have to recall some of these cars, imported between March 2, 2010 and March 12, 2019, for the related checks on a potential flaw in the braking system. The recall seems rather late compared to the age of the cars involved, but no further details have been given about it according to reports from Automotive News.

Based on the information gathered by Bloomberg, the number of recalled cars suggests that as of 2018 substantially all vehicles imported into China from Maranello will have to be checked. The majority of the cars involved are part of the range 458 (Italy, Special, Special A, Spider) and 488 (GTB, Spider).

“There may be a risk of one in the recalled vehicles brake fluid leakwith the result of having less than optimal braking systems in terms of use and more exposed to breakage“, Reads the text attached to the recall. There is also the advice to drive the vehicle with caution and to stop immediately and call a tow truck if the brake fluid warning light comes on.

Ferrari International Trading (Shanghai) Co. will manage the recall, replacing the parts that seal the brake fluid, obviously at no additional cost on the part of the owners of the cars. Ferrari had already had to intervene, for safety, on a similar problem that occurred in cars imported from the United States. In both cases, the Ferrari recall is to be shared with the brake system supplier. There are no news of recalls regarding the European market.