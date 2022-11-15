Russian soldiers who were part of the recent mobilization of reservists I know they gave up this Tuesday in front of ukrainian troops in the region of luganskeast of Russia.

The 21 men, newly recruited and with little training, they denounced that they were fighting in terrible conditions, as well as that their commanders sent them to their fate facing imminent death.

Also read: Russian army completes its withdrawal from the north of the Ukrainian region of Kherson.

The capture was confirmed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Anton Gerashchenko, who added that they were found in the vicinity of the city of Svatove, in eastern Ukraine and 168 kilometers from the city of Lugansk.

We did not eat or drink for three days

“We did not eat or drink for three days. We sit in the soaked trenches,” explained one of the Russian prisoners in a video posted by the kyiv army.

Also, he added that the inexperience of the soldiers made them shoot at their own troops, and receive nonsense from their own comrades, he explains that this was due to a failure in leadership and discipline.

The strengthening of Ukraine in Lugansk

The pro-Russian authorities affirmed last Monday that Ukraine is sending additional troops to the front of lugansk after retaking the northern third of the southern Kherson region, said the military spokesman for the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic, Andrei Marochko.

Ukrainian soldiers in an area recently recaptured from Russian troops.

There is information that more and more forces are being transferred there, just below Svatove,

“There is information that more and more forces are being transferred there, just below Svatove, including from Kherson, according to our intelligence agencies,” he told Russian public television Rossia-24.

The governor of Lugansk loyal to kyiv, Serhiy Gaidai, reported on his Telegram account today that Ukrainian troops had liberated Makiivka, some 41 kilometers southwest of Svatove, where fighting is currently centered in the region annexed by Russia.

The pro-Russian military spokesman argued that Ukraine still retains an important mobilization resource and the number of foreign mercenaries in its armed forces is increasing in this direction.

kyiv under attack

The Ukrainian capital, kyiv, this afternoon registered several explosions that activated the anti-aircraft alarms, confirmed the mayor of the city, Vitali Klitschko. “Attack on the capital. According to preliminary information, two residential buildings were hit in the Pechersk district.

Several missiles were shot down by the air defense over kyiv,” he wrote in a message on Telegram, quoted by “Ukrainska Pravda.” The portal adds that residents on the left and right banks confirmed having heard explosions in the city. Since 2:45 p.m. local time The anti-aircraft alert applies to all of Ukraine for possible missile attacks.

Previously, the heads of the regional administrations of Kryvyy Rih, Oleksandr Vilkul, and Mykolaiv, Vitaly Kim, had reported a massive missile launch from Russian territory.

NTERNATIONAL WRITING*

*With information from EFE.

More news