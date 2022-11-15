Formula 1 | Ferrari denied media claims about changing the team manager

According to Ferrari, the information about Mattia Binotto’s position has no basis in truth.

15.11. 22:03

in the Italian media it was reported on Tuesday that the Formula 1 Ferrari team is changing its team manager.

The Gazzetta dello Sport magazine and the website Motorsport.it report, based on their sources, that Mattia Binotto would replace the current team manager at Alfa Romeo Frederic Vasseur. Ferrari hurried to dispute the claims.

Binotto started as Ferrari’s boss in January 2019, and under his leadership, the traditional Italian team once again entered the top ranks.

Bridge however, the mistakes made in the races and the car’s reliability problems have plagued the season, and Ferrari has recently lost ground in relation to Mercedes. In the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi, the teams are still fighting for second place in the teams’ World Series.

According to media claims, Vasseur would replace Binotto at the beginning of next year.

“Regarding the speculation in certain media about the status of Scuderia Ferrari team manager Mattia Binotto, Ferrari announces that these rumors are completely unfounded,” the team stated briefly on Twitter.

Alfa Romeo is driven by a Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas.

Read more: Top promise Tuukka Taponen, 16, was selected for Ferrari’s academy

Read more: Verstappen commented on his special behavior, the team mate wondered about the explanation

Read more: George Russell took his first F1 victory of his career, Bottas got to the World Championship points

Read more: Schumacher’s name is no longer a magic word – the time trial in Brazil already ended embarrassingly