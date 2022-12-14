War in Ukraine, Meloni provokes the M5S: “Do you want to give the Russians a RDC?”

The shipment of weapons to Ukraine began with the 5 Star Movement in government, therefore “thank you for the support of the Ukrainian people, facts count more than words”, said Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Senate floor addressing the group of pentastellati.

Then she continues: “I am interested in this theme of peace, we all work and we want peace. If you have solutions that I don’t have, I would like you to be more concrete because peace is not achieved by waving a flag. If you can explain these contents to me… ”, she presses her.

The prime minister insists: “Question: do you think Ukraine must surrender because this allows us to obtain peace? I don’t agree with this, if you tell us, we have a clear position of the 5 Stars”. And again: “You demand, in your resolution, the immediate withdrawal of all Russian troops, we agree, can you please tell us how they can be withdrawn? Do you want to offer them a basic income?”, Meloni asks ironically. “Do you want Russian jurisdiction over the annexed territories to be recognized with an illegitimate referendum?” asks the prime minister.

Meloni tells the Movement that “we need to get down to the concrete, the only possibility of reaching a negotiation is that there is a balance in the forces involved in the conflict. If we hadn’t helped Ukraine we would have had an annexation and not a peace, I defend a sovereign nation. Ukraine affects all of us, it’s a chimera to think that if it surrenders and we turn away, we won’t have this problem anymore”.

Meloni continues his reasoning: “If the principle is that a stronger state can invade a militarily weaker state, abacus in hand, are you sure it suits us? Do we want to defend the West and our values, or are we ready to jeopardize our security to make a little propaganda?”. The prime minister reiterates: “Do you think that if Italy decided to withdraw from the international community, not to send anything, would anything change for Kiev? No, it would change the approach towards us. We would be considered an unreliable nation that runs away in the face of difficulties. I want a credible and serious Italy ”, she concludes.