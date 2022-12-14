In 2023 the electric B-SUV Opel Mokka-e, what time does it become Vauxhall Mokka Electric, is available with a larger lithium batterywhich brings total autonomy from 338 to 406 kmmeasured according to the WLTP cycle. The increase is by 20%compared with a of a energy consumption which descends instead to 15.2 kWh per 100 kilometres.

Autonomy Vauxhall Mokka Electric

The range of the Opel Mokka Electric reaches 406kmthanks to the new 54 kWh battery which powers the electric motor from 156 hp (115 kW) And 260Nm of torque It is the same powertrain that equips the new one Vauxhall Astra Electric.

The range of the new electric Mokka goes from 338 to 406 km in WLTP

To increase and maintain autonomy, it is advisable to select the Eco mode that thanks to the system of regenerative braking cutting-edge recovers energy even in moments of deceleration and braking. The electric motor then converts the forward motion into electricity. If you put the broadcast in B-modethe recovery and braking torque increases.

Opel Mokka Electric recharge

The 54 kWh battery of the ‘Opel Mokka Electric can be recharged up to one 80% level in approx 30 minutes at a charging station from 100 kW DC. The Opel Mokka Electric is equipped as standard with the function fast charging.

The Opel Mokka Electric recharges to 80% in about 30 minutes

In addition to direct current, it can also be recharged in three-phase alternating current thanks to the on-board charger from 11 kWwith the wallbox or with the cable for the domestic socket.

Opel Mokka petrol or electric, as it goes VIDEO

As with all Opel electric models, the 54 kWh battery is installed in the underbodywithout having to sacrifice space in the passenger compartment or trunk. As far as performance is concerned, the electric car reaches a maximum speed limited to 150km/h and sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 10 seconds.

PHOTO Opel Mokka Electric Electric SUV

You may also be interested in this content

👉 Electric Opel Mokka, road test how it goes

👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 Price list MOKKA-e 👉 Advertisements used MOKKA-e

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK