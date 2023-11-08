EA month after the Islamist Hamas massacre in Israel, ground troops from the Israeli armed forces said they had advanced “deep” into the city of Gaza. The units are “currently in the depths” of the city and are putting “great pressure” on Hamas, which rules there, said military spokesman Daniel Hagari on Tuesday evening. “We are seeing success, but there is still a long way to go.”

Since the start of the military operation, the Israeli armed forces say they have attacked 14,000 targets in the Gaza Strip. Among other things, more than 100 entrances to tunnels were destroyed in the past month and numerous Hamas commanders were killed, said military spokesman Hagari. In addition, Israeli units destroyed over 4,000 weapons. Many were hidden in mosques, kindergartens and residential areas. “This is evidence of Hamas’ cynical use of civilians as human shields,” the rear admiral said.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously said in a televised address: “Hamas is finding that we can go to places it thought we would never reach.” Hamas is classified as a terrorist organization by the EU and the USA.

On October 7, terrorists from Hamas and other groups killed more than 1,400 people and kidnapped numerous hostages in the Gaza Strip in massacres and attacks in the Israeli border area. The Israeli armed forces then carried out air strikes and moved ground troops into the densely populated coastal strip. The number of Palestinians killed in the Gaza Strip has risen to more than 10,300, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health. The numbers cannot currently be independently verified.







Baerbock: More than 200 Germans and their relatives left Gaza

Meanwhile, Federal Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock confirmed the departure of more than 200 Germans and their family members from the Gaza Strip. “This gives hope in the midst of the terrible situation in Gaza,” the Green politician wrote on Platform X on Wednesday. The federal government will “continue to work until every German who wants to leave the country can do so.”

Baerbock once again called for humanitarian ceasefires in the Gaza war in order to alleviate the plight of civilians. “The images from Gaza leave no one feeling,” she wrote. “That’s why I’m promoting humanitarian ceasefires so much.” She has “had countless conversations and talked to all partners about how we can finally get humanitarian ceasefires off the ground in terms of both time and geography. “It has to be concrete now.” The people of Gaza needed water, bread and medical care. The most seriously injured must finally be treated.