Israel, there are 101 live hostages in Gaza

There are 101 hostages still alive in Gaza. We learn this from Israeli sources. On October 7, 2023, according to the same sources, Hamas took 253 people hostage. Today 134 hostages are in Gaza, among them: 4 hostages held captive by Hamas since 2014. 130 people, who were kidnapped during the Hamas terrorist attack on 7 October 2023, are still held hostage by Hamas. Of the 130 hostages: 111 are men, 19 are women, including: Two children under 5 years old. 10 of the hostages are over 75 years old. 119 are Israeli citizens or with dual passports, 11 are foreign citizens (8 Thai, 1 Nepalese, 1 Tanzanian, 1 French/Mexican). The bodies of 33 hostages (including Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul) are held by Hamas in Gaza. An Israeli is missing. The people released are 123: – 5 Israelis were released before the agreement (scheme) with Hamas. – 81 Israelis and 24 foreign citizens were released as part of the scheme with Hamas (24-30.11.23). – 8 hostages were killed by Hamas and their bodies were recovered by IDF forces. – 3 hostages were mistakenly killed by IDF forces. – Operation “Golden Hand”: On 12/2/24, Rafah security forces rescued Louis Har (71) and Fernando Marman (61) who had been kidnapped by Hamas on 7 October from Nir Yitzhak.(