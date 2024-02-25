Former first lady prayed before politicians; she stated that she suffered together with Bolsonaro for “exalting the name of God”

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro was responsible for opening the demonstration in favor of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) on Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, this Sunday (25.Feb.2024). She stated that she and the former president suffer “since 2017” per “exalt the name of God in Brazil”. Accounting for the speech and prayer, Michelle spoke for 15 minutes.

Watch in full (15min50s):

If you prefer, read:

“Good afternoon, Paulista. Good afternoon, good women and men. Good afternoon.

“We are grateful to God for this beautiful day. For your mercy, for your love and for your care. God is wonderful in everything he does. And he can't help but get emotional seeing God's army on the streets. Seeing the army of patriotic men and women who don't give up on their nation. How many traveled days, kilometers to be here. And here is my thanks to each and every one of you. For you leaving your homes, leaving your comfort zone to say that Brazil belongs to you. To say that we are a good people and that we defend Christian values ​​and principles. A people who love this nation and have learned to believe that it has promises and that they will be fulfilled. At such a difficult time in history, my beloved.

“Since 2017 we have been suffering. We are suffering because we exalt the name of God in Brazil. Because my husband was chosen and declared that he was 'God above all'. And if it's difficult with God, it's certainly impossible without him. And how many attacks, my beloved, how many injustices. But I learned, in that hospital bed, where the doctors said that it was only God, I knelt down and said: 'Lord, not a hair falls from our head or a leaf from a tree without your permission'. And from that day on, my faith was renewed. I felt strong. I have strengthened myself in Christ to be by his side [Bolsonaro]. I didn't ask to be here.

“It pleased you to place us at the head of this nation. God pleased us to place ourselves in the Presidency of the Republic so that we could work and achieve true social justice in the lives of those who need it most. And today the Brazilian people know the difference between a fair government and an impious government. This seed was planted and we will harvest it. Our children and grandchildren will reap a blessed and prosperous Brazil, because our nation is rich, blessed and is only being poorly managed.

“And my beloved, here I want to direct my words to women. How difficult it is for women deputies, councillors, mayors to be at the forefront of politics. The assassination of reputation is a daily occurrence, but something much bigger and stronger moves us to continue fighting for our nation.

“Yes, for a long time we were negligent to the point of saying that they could not mix politics with religion. And evil took and evil occupied the space. The time has now come for liberation. 'You will know the truth and the truth will set you free' was the verse he [Bolsonaro] used it in every campaign and I believe that this was generated in the spiritual world, because I believe in a living God. An all-powerful God who is capable of restoring and healing our nation. Don't give up, women, men, young people, children. Don't give up on our country. Keep praying, keep crying out because I know that our God, from above, will give us help.

“And we are here on this day, a designated day, to say that we love Brazil. To say that we are not here not for the purpose of power. But for the purpose of liberation. In a purpose of prosperity for Brazil. So that we can be used as instruments of blessing to bless people. To save our children from death, to bring food to those in need, to protect our widows.

“And here I want to thank all our intercessors. I want to thank the Brazilian church that has been praying for us. It hasn't been easy, but we are only standing because God has sustained us through your prayers. I cannot, at any time, not glorify the name of God. Because I live one day at a time. I live one day at a time. But I know that he loves me and that he chose us. And I'm not here to question, but just to ask you, father, to help us. Help us to be obedient in this purpose and mission. How much pain reflects on the family. How evil. But the Lord is for us.

“But this afternoon, Pastor Silas Malafaia, I want to thank you for this mobilization, for your intercessors. For my beloved sister Ilda who is there on the other side. I just saw her back there. To the governor Tarcisio [de Freitas], who opened the doors of his house to us. Governor Jorginho, Zema, Whitewashed. Our deputies, senators, our vice-governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão. Mayors, councilors and all the authorities who are present here in this peaceful act, of civility, for our freedoms. We have to fight for them, my beloved ones.

“Our country is so rich and so blessed that they are thirsty to take from us. And at that moment, the word of God says that what is sealed on earth will be sealed in heaven. I really enjoy, always, every day, declaring the word of the Lord and prophesying the Lord's blessings for our nation.

“And here I want to declare Psalms 24, which was the Psalms in which I declared the 4 years of government as first lady. And at the end, I would like you to say: 'Amen, amen'. And I learned to glorify the Lord under any circumstances. Because I adore and love God not for what he can provide me, but for who he is. And I would like you to do the same thing.

“In a single act and a single voice, we gave 7 'glories to God'. The first glory to God, you imagining our Brazil freed. The 2nd glory to God, families restored, our Brazil free from corruption, free from inequity. Think, imagine whatever you want. But speak from the heart. Let's break the skies. I believe that God will hear our prayers.

“Psalm 24: Brazil is yours and its fullness, the world and those who live in it, the world and those who live in it.

“For it was he who founded it on the seas and established it on the waters.

“Who can climb the mountain of the Lord? Who can be in your Holy Place?

“He who has clean hands and a pure heart, who does not give up his soul to vanity or swear deceitfully.

“He will receive blessings from the Lord, and righteousness from the God of his salvation.

“This, Brazil, is the generation of those who seek you, who seek your face, O God of Jacob.

“Lift up, O gates, your heads! Rise up, O eternal entrances, and the king of Brazil will enter.

“Who is this king of glory? He is the strong and powerful lord. The powerful lord in war.

“Lift up, O doors, your heads! Rise up, you eternal entrances, and the king of glory will enter.

“People, Brazilian people. Respond. Who is this king of Glory? He is the lord of armies. He is the king of glory.

“Father, we thank you for this afternoon, sir. We thank you because you are the God of love. The God of provision, the God of care, the God of deliverance. The God who restores. The God who performs miracles. And we ask that his angels be camped here, sir. May the Lord raise up your wall of fire like this in Zechariah 2:5, may the Lord protect us. May the Lord give order to your angels so that the Lord will keep us under your weapons.

“May we be protected. May your precious blood be upon each life present here. May each family represented here be protected and blessed. May everything that bears our name be blessed. Let it not be our words, Lord, but let it be the words coming from your throne.

“We love you, dad. We love you and ask that you establish his kingdom in Brazil, your kingdom that is his, glory, your kingdom that is justice, peace and joy. You love the truth. The Lord loves the truth and hates iniquity. Lord, this afternoon is for you. Deliver, sir, what you have for us. Heal our nation, remember us, remember our praises, our adorations. Remember the altars that were raised to worship your name and say that you are the lord of Brazil. Only you are the king of kings and there are no gates of hell that will prevail in our nation.

“I praise your name and I thank you, father. I ask that your eyes will be upon our lives and that your true shalom will be within the walls of Israel. We bless Brazil. We bless Israel, in the name of Jesus. Amen. Hallelujah. Hallelujahs. Glory to God.

“Let’s go, glory be to God?

“Glory to God;

“Glory to God;

“Glory to God;

“Glory to God;

“Glory to God;

“Glory to God;

“Glory to God. Hallelujahs. God is good. God is wonderful. Kisses sister Ilda, I love you, beloved.”