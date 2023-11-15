Bandai Namco has released a second video diary For Sand Landin this case focused on dungeons and side quests within the new game featuring the unmistakable Akira Toriyama style characterization.

For the occasion, producer Keishu Minami explained something about these elements of Sand Land, which apparently received particular attention in the development phase.

The video, in addition to illustrating these features, also allows you to see something of the game, including cutscenes and gameplay.

As explained by Minami, there is more than just the surface of the desert to explore, even if this obviously represents the predominant setting.