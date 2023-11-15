Bandai Namco has released a second video diary For Sand Landin this case focused on dungeons and side quests within the new game featuring the unmistakable Akira Toriyama style characterization.
For the occasion, producer Keishu Minami explained something about these elements of Sand Land, which apparently received particular attention in the development phase.
The video, in addition to illustrating these features, also allows you to see something of the game, including cutscenes and gameplay.
As explained by Minami, there is more than just the surface of the desert to explore, even if this obviously represents the predominant setting.
Lots of ideas to explore
So they are there villages and ruins to explore, with a large map capable of encouraging free exploration and presenting numerous dungeons to cross.
The latter can be very large and divided into various levels, but in general the structures that can be explored will be many and varied in terms of size and characterization. Inside the dungeons it will also be possible to obtain materials useful for customizing vehicleswhich makes their exploration important.
As for the secondary missions, or subquests, these represent important elements for the knowledge of the world gameplay: beyond the main story, Sand Land also offers various secondary quests that encourage you to learn more about the settings and lore of the game.
