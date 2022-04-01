Home page politics

A building was destroyed by Russian shelling in the Saltovka district. © Aziz Karimov/ZUMA Press Wire Service/dpa

Russia continues to face fierce resistance in Ukraine. The US sees Putin isolated and Kyiv reports territorial gains in the east. The further development at a glance:

Despite the military de-escalation announced by Russia, the fighting in Ukraine continues for the sixth week with undiminished intensity.

The defenders report successes: Russian units could not gain ground at any point. Several settlements in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson were even recaptured. The situation in the capital Kyiv is also said to have eased somewhat. Meanwhile, the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, embarked on a trip to the city. For the morning, Russia again announced a ceasefire in the embattled Ukrainian city of Mariupol to evacuate civilians.

Ukraine reports military successes

According to their own statements, Ukrainian troops have recaptured eleven settlements in the southern Ukrainian region of Cherson in the past few days. During the advance in the north of the region, they also came across heavy Russian military equipment, including T-64 tanks. According to the General Staff in Kyiv, Russian units were not able to gain ground anywhere. The eastern city of Kharkiv continued to be shelled, but a breakthrough attempt near Izyum failed. A Russian advance in the southern Mykolaiv region was unsuccessful. In the north, some Russian units have withdrawn. The information cannot be independently verified.

Southern Ukraine and Dombass still hard fought

However, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also acknowledged problems on other fronts of the war. “The situation in the south and Donbass remains extremely difficult,” said the head of state. According to the Ukrainian general staff, Russia wants to maintain its military presence in eastern and southern Ukraine. Attempts were being made to set up an administration in the occupied regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia and Cherson, the General Staff said during the night. In the course of this, it is expected that there will continue to be hostilities there. Russia had announced that it had completely conquered the Cherson region.

Selenskyj punishes his own generals

The Ukrainian President stripped two generals of their titles, the former head of the SBU secret service Andriy Naumov, and the ex-SBU chief for the Kherson region, Serhey Kryvoruchko. “Now I don’t have time to deal with all the traitors. But gradually they will all be punished,” Zelenskyy said in a video message. He did not give any further details. Naumov had already been dismissed as head of the secret service last summer and allegedly fled abroad before the start of the war. According to the media, he is involved in smuggling and corruption at customs.

USA: Putin seems to be isolating himself

Russian President Vladimir Putin is also said to be taking action against his own people. According to the US government, he may have relieved some of his advisers from their duties during the Ukraine war and isolating himself. “There are indications that he has fired some of his advisers or put them under house arrest,” said US President Joe Biden in the white house.

City Commander: Situation in Kyiv is improving

Meanwhile, according to the city commandant, the situation in Kyiv has eased somewhat. The situation around the capital is improving, according to a statement by General Mykola Schyrnow published on Thursday evening. The civil infrastructure will be restored, this affects companies as well as commercial and service facilities. But fighting continues in the outskirts of Kiev. Schyrnow called on the population to be careful. Airborne alert signals should continue to be heeded.

President of the EU Parliament on her way to Kyiv

EU Parliament President Metsola embarked on a trip to the capital. “On the way to Kyiv,” wrote the Christian Democrat on Twitter late Thursday evening. The heads of government of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovenia traveled to Kyiv by train in mid-March to meet Zelenskyy.

That’s going to be important today

After demands from Germany and France, Russia says it wants to make a new attempt for a humanitarian corridor from the embattled port city of Mariupol. The Russian Defense Ministry announced a ceasefire for the morning and the planned start of the evacuation from 9:00 a.m. CEST. At the same time, a decree signed by Putin came into force, according to which Western countries must open accounts with Gazprombank in order to continue receiving Russian gas. Accordingly, the Russian account can continue to be paid in euros or dollars. Meanwhile, Russia’s Foreign Minister Lavrov is meeting his Indian counterpart in New Delhi. The Ukraine conflict is also an issue at the EU summit with China. Top representatives of the EU will meet with China’s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping and head of government Li Keqiang via video conference. dpa