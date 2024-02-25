ZIt's been two years since we were no longer together. Or yes, united, but not in joy, but in suffering. What we had promised each other when the Ukrainian state declared our marriage legal and we became husband and wife.

Serhij volunteered for the front in the first days of March 2022. He initially took me out of the city, but because I was crying so much, he took me back to Chernihiv, our city in the north of Ukraine, which the Russians wanted to take during their advance on Kiev. We said goodbye there.