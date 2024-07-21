According to him National annual GDP, Mexico is the 14th largest economy of 197 countries in the planet. It also occupies the 14th place in number of inhabitants by country. 50 countries make up 90% of the world’s population, and in those 50, Mexico again occupies the 14th position in annual GDP per capita. With respect to gender equality, wealth distribution generated within the country, measured by the Gini coefficient, Mexico appears in 42nd place out of 50 countries. We are still a country with enormous inequalities which prevents us from growing.

Top twenty countries ranked by GDP per capita. The total is for the 50 countries with the largest population:

The average GDP per capita of the 50 countries is 15.2 thousand usd. At the top are the United States with 82 thousand USD per capita and Uganda with 1.2 USD per capita. As we mentioned, Mexico appears in position 14 with 14.1 thousand USD per capita. The power of EUnited States produces per capita almost six times more than Mexico. “You know that I can buy you six times more than Gekko”, iconic phrase from the movie “Wall Street”along with Michael Douglas’s speech on the worship of greed.

Although this is not an apology for greed, it is for competitiveness. One of the great differences between the US and Mexico is that the former encourages competitiveness by simplifying everything that has to do with the birth, evolution and permanence of the companies. While The 4T encourages the unsustainable distribution of the crumbs of corruption.

We like to live off the income from Mexico’s cornucopia: crude oil, tourism to beaches and magical towns, border maquila, remittances… and now from the social programs. It’s time to be competitive so you can be great… Awaken your greed for the love of Mexico.

