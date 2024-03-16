Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 19:41

Until 5:01 pm this Saturday, the 16th, on the second day of delivery, the Federal Revenue Service counted the sending of 1,898,313 Income Tax declarations for Individuals (IRPF). Of this total, 88% will have resources to be refunded, 6.7% to be paid and 5.3% without payment of tax or reimbursement. Almost half of taxpayers (46.4%) chose to submit data already pre-filled by the government. The majority of citizens (57.7%) chose the simplified declaration.

Brazilians overwhelmingly chose to download the IRPF program (74%), but there were taxpayers who preferred to use the cloud (16.4%) or send it via cell phone (9.5%). According to the Tax Authority, women represented just over a third (36.7%) of Brazilians who already sent the declaration in the first few hours. The average age so far is 44 years old. The IRS also reported that 2.7% of the documents sent were rectifying declarations, 354 related to the end of the estate and 375 to leaving the country.

The Revenue's expectation is that 43 million declarations will be sent by the end of the deadline, on May 31st.