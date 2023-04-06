After several twists and turns in their relationship, the Argentines Wanda Nara and Mauro Icardi have given themselves a new opportunity before what was to be the signing of a millionaire divorce.

The model and the soccer player no longer hide their reconciliation and they have been seen together in several photos on their respective Instagram profiles.

Both seem to have overcome a difficult stage. Things are going so well that Wanda Nara would like to have another child with the Galatasaray player. It is worth remembering that they are the parents of two daughters.

However, despite the great moment they are living, the model’s statements to the Argentine newspaper ‘Clarín’ drew attention, in which she spoke again about Icardi’s alleged infidelity with actress China Suárez. And all because Wanda Nara practically “spoke” to Shakira, after being compared to her.

His message, due to the separation from Piqué: an unexpected dart.

(You can read: Filter dramatic “last goodbye” between Shakira and Piqué before the trip to Miami).

‘No one is saved from infidelity’

Wanda Nara expressed in an audio that she will divorce Mauro Icardi. Photo: wanda_nara on Instagram

Initially, the Argentine model was compared to Shakira: “They say that you came out better than Shakira in the ‘affair’ of infidelities”, said a journalist from ‘Clarín’, in a recent interview.

“But Shakira had four hits, one after the other… I love them. I dance to all of them,” she replied straight away.

“I don’t know how I was. No one is saved from infidelities. At some point in your life you will exercise it or you will suffer it. I don’t know what is better or what is worse.”she added, as if she were speaking to Shakira.

(Keep reading: The only soccer priest credited with a miracle.)

“Today the topic is very balanced: unfaithful men and women. Before it was more a matter of types,” he mentioned.

Then, Wanda Nara assured that she lives relationships in a different way: “Infidelity is very old. Today the new generations live love in a different way and teach us a lot of things. They are freer and more relaxed”.

More news

SPORTS

*With Soccer