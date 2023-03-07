Wanda Nara, Icardi’s partner, surprises with an impressive makeover

The model Wanda Nara, partner of Argentine soccer player Mauro Icardi, has surprised her more than sixteen million followers on Instagram with her recent post in which she appears with a stunning makeover.

Wanda’s new image

The Argentine businesswoman published some images of her new look. She now has much darker hair than she was known for, and she has also decided to cut her bangs.

Already last January Nara showed her Instagram followers the drastic change of look that had been made, no longer blonde hair.



His new image includes a new haircut, and he has already accumulated more than 3,500 comments and close to 300,000 likes on the social network.

The model accompanies the photograph with the word “Rock star”, since his new style resembles that of a rock star.

His look has aroused many comments. There are those who believe that her hair is a wig. They also discuss whether or not the new style suits her.

Despite the problems the couple has had, last November Icardi confirmed that they decided to give themselves another chance.

The businesswoman is about to debut as the new presenter of the program MasterChef Argentina.



SPORTS

More sports news