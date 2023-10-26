Wanda Narafootballer’s partner Mauro Icardiacknowledged through tears that he suffers from a serious illness, after the news was leaked by the journalist Jorge Lanata

After the dissemination of his images in the Sanatorium Los Arcos de Palermothe businesswoman and host of MasterChef did not want to reveal the name of the illness she suffers from but she did say that she will undergo treatment at the Fundaleu center in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Wanda told it in the middle of the program dancing with the starsin Italy, and after his presentation he broke down in tears and told how difficult everything has been since his diagnosis.

Wanda later reappeared with Mauro Icardi and from Istanbul, Turkey, where her husband plays, she gave more details on Telefé Noticias: “It was a shock for the whole family, it was very sudden. I am very hesitant about talking or not talking about the subject, because sometimes people judge you, they think that if you talk about it, it is not so real.“, he expressed.

“I would never play with a health issue. Health is the limit… I would like to find the right words to be able to talk about it. I am waiting to improve a little more so I can go out and talk,” he added.

In dialogue with La Nación of Argentina, Wanda gave more details about her current state of health. “I’m fine. Every week I have monitoring and that is sent to Argentina where my doctor is, Dr. Miguel Pavlovsky, from Fundaleu. In addition, I am doing a treatment that, depending on how the disease evolves, changes. That’s all an uncertainty and every week that I go to receive the results, my breath is cut off. It is a delicate issue and that is why I would have preferred it to remain private, but I understand it. I decided not to sue Lanata. She is a journalist and if it reached her the information, he had to do it.

Now Wanda thinks about the future and about returning, for a time, to Buenos Aires: “The treatment is the same for everyone everywhere. I chose to do it in my country, but I found out and it is the same as in Milan or in Paris,” he revealed.

