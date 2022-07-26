On Monday evening, local authorities announced that a forest fire in northeastern Germany was a “major accident”, after the…
It extended to cover an area of about 800 hectares.
The fire in the Elbe Elster district of Brandenburg, south of Berlin, spread rapidly from an initial area of 10 hectares in the afternoon.
And local authorities ordered early Monday evening to evacuate the suburb of Reveld, located in the south of the state, and the decision applies to about 200 people. The authorities said that the fire was still spreading dynamically, and reached a place 150 meters from Riveld.
The situation is confusing due to the high winds, said Deputy Commissioner of Forest Fire Protection Philip Haase, noting
He indicated that the fire is raging in the forest among the wind turbines and that at least one of these turbines is located in the fire area, as well as other turbines are at risk.
Hasse stated that there is a strong billowing of smoke that can be seen from afar.
