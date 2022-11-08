Wanda Nara was uncovered in an interview in Italy, he referred to the Wandagate, a media scandal that broke out in October last year after the infidelity of soccer player Mauro Icardi.

As he met, Aicardi had a relationship with Eugenia La China Suárez, something that led to the separation of the couple.

“I knew everything about him. And it’s not that I found him or started looking for him and checking his phone, that’s not true. We sat down and he told me: ‘I want to tell you this,'” said Wanda in LAM (America).

Crying

And I add: “He told me that she was not a normal girl, so to speak: she was a girl who in Argentina has had other stories with other people as a couple. So that’s where it all starts. And I was not interested in what could have happened or anything, for me the fact that it was fair with such a person was serious, ”Nara explained. “And you felt offended, of course,” the Italian presenter pointed out. “Yes Yes”.

In the midst of tears, he warned that in October everyone found out what was happening with the player’s infidelities.

“In October of last year, everyone was talking about a betrayal on the part of Mauro. Yes, and it depends: there are women in Argentina who tell you that it wasn’t a betrayal. There are women who do, ”she said.

“I am a very serious woman. I found some things that I did not like, some messages, and it began to change a little, “he said.

“So you had a suspicion of betrayal. And what did she tell you? ”, Asked the Italian. “He told me the truth. Mauro is a person who, although it hurts, he tells you the truth. I almost always argue with him about this, because he is someone who tells you the truth even if it hurts you. And he told me that he has seen a person, ”Wanda recalled.

“Yes, it hurts me because I am a person who believes in love forever.” See also Miracle in the air: plane crashes and all crew survive

When asked about the suspected betrayal, he broke down.

Nara cried when talking about Zaira’s sister and her voice cracked again.

“Yes, it hurts me because I am a person who believes in love forever. I believe in growing old next to the man I chose, but sometimes life surprises you and we must move forward, always look for happiness and show children that whatever happens to you in life, one should always look for happiness” , said.



“I don’t see Francesca or Isabella someday in a place where they are not happy. As a mother, I want to accompany my daughters and show them that you can move on, that no one should hurt anyone and that you always have to look for happiness, ”she sentenced.

